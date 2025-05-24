How to Take a Pickleball Vacation Anywhere in the World

It's no wonder people love pickleball: It's an easy and fun way to get moving and be social. The good news for all you pickleball fans? Playing doesn't have to be limited to a weekly get-together or occasional game — it's also a perfect choice for a vacation.



If you want to ensure your next trip includes a physical activity the whole group can enjoy, you can easily incorporate pickleball into your travels, whether it's by making it the main focus of the trip or by including it often in the schedule.



Here are some ideas for pickleball getaways that will leave you feeling fit, healthy and, best of all, entertained.

1. Immerse yourself in a pickleball retreat

If you want your trip to revolve solely around pickleball, the best way to make that happen is to sign up for a pickleball retreat. Yes, these exist, and they're for people who want to spend their time playing the game and improving moves. Not only will you learn better techniques, but you'll hang out with people who have a similar passion, making it an excellent way to make new friends.

Options: Pickleball in Paradise , for example, is a vacation planning service that helps you combine pickleball games with a luxury all-inclusive Caribbean getaway (prices start at $2,600 for their vacation trip to Curacao, for example).



If you want to cut out the middleman, Sandals Resorts has 64 courts at 14 of their all-inclusive resorts in locations like Jamaica, Saint Lucia and The Bahamas. It's an easy way to integrate pickleball into a dreamy beach trip.



If you'd rather solely devote your day to pickleball training, consider something like LevelUp Pickleball Camps , which teaches players of all skill levels who want to temporarily eat, drink and breathe pickleball. You'll get to spend a weekend training with top experts for up to six hours a day. The cost for an upcoming weekend in Hilton Head, South Carolina , is $695, to get a feel for pricing. There are plenty of options for whatever experience you’re looking for.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

2. Catch a pickleball tournament

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you love watching the game as much as playing it, consider planning a trip around a major pickleball tournament.

Options: Over the next year, you can catch events like the USAP (USA Pickleball) Nationals 2025 in November, the APP (Association of Pickleball Players) 2025 International Championships this December, and, of course, the biggest domestic event of the year, the US Open … Pickleball Championships, that is. The next one is in April 2026.

While many of these are in Florida, others take place around the country — from Texas and California to Michigan — and you could even venture abroad to Dubai and Spain.

Not only will you get to see the top players in the world show off their skills, but you'll also meet like-minded fans. Maybe you can even take the time to play with your new friends at local courts while watching the pros take each other on.

3. Relax on a pickleball cruise

Maybe you want to play pickleball during your travels, but you’d also like all the trappings of a relaxing, no-stress vacation. That's exactly what can happen on a luxurious cruise.

Options: Any of the major cruise lines boast pickleball courts on their ships, including the likes of Royal Caribbean , Norwegian Cruise Line, and Holland America . These can cost anywhere from $350 to more than $3,000 per person , depending on when you sail and where — allowing you to enjoy island destinations, pool time, world-class shows, and amazing food, along with daily pickleball games, of course.

If you want more of a focus on pickleball, Pickleball Cruises allows you to create a private group trip or set sail with fellow enthusiasts of the sport.

4. Rent a place with your own pickleball court

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking for a less elaborate option where you don't have to shell out for a luxury retreat or a week on a cruise? Simply search Airbnb or VRBO for a vacation home that comes with its own pickleball court.

This way, you can play privately and at your own leisure. You can play with your friends and there's no need to figure out local court rules. This option also gives you time to explore local attractions and relax in a fancy residence.

Options: This Florida home boasts a pickleball court, hot tub and beach access for only $624 a night on VRBO, for example, while this massive home in upstate New York offers a private pool, lake access, karaoke and a batting cage in addition to a court, for about $4,000 a night.

5. Stay at a hotel resort with a court

If hunting for the right place on Airbnb isn't your jam, reserve a hotel or resort that features pickleball courts. While it's a little less private, that may be a perk — you can find new people to play with.

Plus, staying at a hotel typically means access to pools, spas, gyms and fine dining, so you can mix it up when you’ve finished your games for the day.

Options: Any popular hotel chains (like the Marriott resort in San Juan , Puerto Rico) boast about their pickleball access. The Holiday Inn Resort in Grand Cayman, for example, prides itself on its pickleball court, and guests get complimentary access — as well as cabanas on the beach, a gorgeous pool, and a golf course. A two-bedroom suite in May goes for about $624 a night.

If you prefer forest vibes over the tropics, The Broadmoor is a luxury resort in Colorado Springs (rooms run from $479 a night to $767 a night this June) that has three pickleball courts as well as four instructors to help you pick up new skills.

6. DIY — Make your own pickleball court!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the best aspects of pickleball is that it requires very little equipment. If you don't want to go through the trouble of seeking out accommodations with a pickleball court or making it the focus of your vacation, you can still bring pickleball on your trip.

Options: It's not difficult to create a makeshift pickle court , and you can use areas like playgrounds, tennis courts and even backyards to build the space you need for a game. In addition to your own paddles and balls ( $15.99 for a set on Amazon) , you'll want sidewalk chalk ($12.99) or electric tape ($5.99) to draw out your court and a net ($24.99).



If you're flexible and just a little prepared, any vacation can become a pickleball vacation!