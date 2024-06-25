Pet Ownership: What It Really Costs to Own a Dog or Cat

What's the true cost of pet ownership? Here's how much you should expect to pay when adopting a new furry friend.

If you’re considering pet ownership, whether for yourself or for your grandkids, it helps to be aware of all the costs associated with owning a pet. To help potential pet owners understand the financial responsibilities of owning a dog or cat, Rover has released its fifth iteration of the True Cost of Pet Parenthood. The report sheds insight into just how expensive it is to raise a pet, especially now that inflation has increased prices on many essentials. 

In fact, Rover found that pet inflation is even outpacing other categories — 58% of pet parents say the cost of pet specific goods and services has increased more than the cost of other frequently purchased items. Those elevated costs will take a bite out of your budget. 30% of pet parents claimed they reduced spending in other areas of their life to make sure they can afford the items and services their pet needs. 

Upfront Costs
ItemAverage cost range
Adoption fees$0 to $600
Vaccinations$167 to $515
Spay or neutering$250-$525
Wellness exam and parasite prevention$275-$435
Collar/harness$10-$140
Leash$5-$75
Poop bags$10-$90
Food and water bowls$5-$80
Crate$25-$475
Bed$10-$470
Toys$5-$220
Treats$2-$125
Brush and nail trimmer$15-$125
Potty pads$5-$70
Cleaning supplies$5-$55
Food$45-$345
Ongoing costs
ItemAverage cost range
Food$560-$4,115
Flea and tick prevention$225-$265
Poop bags$65-$85
Treats and chews$20-$380
Toys$5-$125
Annual check up$105-$130
Annual Pet License Renewal$20-$125
Common additional costs
ItemAverage cost range
Emergency vet bills$0-$2,985
Dog boarding$50 per night
Professional Grooming$55-$195
Apartment pet deposit$150-$500
Pet insurance$10-$100
Training$55-$215
Upfront costs
ItemAverage cost range
Adoption fees$0-$185
Spay or neutering$165-$250
Microchip $20-$95
Initial vet exam and vaccinations$200-$390
Collar$5-$30
Bed$15-$250
Food and treats$40-$155
Food/water bowls$5-$90
Litter box$10-$550
Litter$10-$90
Toys$0-$80
Claw trimmers$5-$40
Brush$5-$50
Scratching post$20-$300
Carrier$20-$260
Pet license$15-$95
Ongoing costs
ItemAverage cost range
Food$450-$1860
Litter$150-$720
Toys$5-$!55
Annual vet appointment$105-$155

