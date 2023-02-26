How to save money on pet costs

Previous Next 1/7

Save on pet food and treats

Dog owners spend an average of $368 a year on food and treats, while cat owners spend an average of $326 a year, the APPA (opens in new tab) says.

Buy food in bulk. Purchasing pet food in large quantities can help cut food costs. The important thing when buying in bulk, though, is to keep the food fresh, says Munden. That means storing pet food in sealed containers and in room-temperature spaces or keeping it refrigerated, depending on the type of food.

Get a food subscription. “Major marketplaces like Amazon (opens in new tab) and Chewy (opens in new tab) will offer around 5% off if you subscribe to receive the food on a regular basis,” says Daniel Caughill, co-founder of The Dog Tale (opens in new tab), an online resource for dog owners. Of course, not all pets — even animals of the same breed — eat the same amount of food, but “you can typically pause, skip or cancel [subscription] shipments at any time,” Caughill says.

Join pet store loyalty clubs. You can earn points for purchases at major pet retailers, including PetSmart (opens in new tab), Petco (opens in new tab) and Pet Supplies Plus (opens in new tab), by signing up for their free loyalty memberships. Points can be redeemed for store credit. Some stores also offer their members exclusive sales, coupons and other perks.

Consider generic brands. When it comes to pet food, generic doesn’t necessarily mean lower quality, says Jenna Stregowski, pet health and behavior editor at Daily Paws (opens in new tab), a lifestyle and advice website for pet owners. Some generic brands contain the same high-quality ingredients as pricier name-brand products, Stregowski says. But before buying any food, run the product by your veterinarian to ensure your pet will be receiving the right nutrients.

Make your own treats. Treats can be expensive. “They also tend to be loaded with unhealthy fillers and preservatives,” Caughill says. Instead of buying treats, create your own. You can keep things simple: “Single-ingredient treats like sweet potato bites are both cheap and healthy,” says Caughill. “You just cut up a couple into cubes and bake them for 2½ hours at 250 degrees.” Or you can make more elaborate treats by using other pet-friendly ingredients, such as peanut butter (buy one that’s free of artificial sweeteners, like xylitol), bacon, cheese, pureed pumpkin and carrots. You’ll find no shortage of recipes online.