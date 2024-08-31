You’ll Pay More to Cool Your Home in These States

No doubt you’ve been looking for ways to stay cool this summer, considering how hot it is outside, not to mention how much it costs to keep your home at a comfortable temperature using an air conditioner. Electricity costs have already risen 24% between April 2021 and April 2024, according to Jim Patterson, managing editor of The Kiplinger Letter, and they’re expected to rise even more before the summer ends. A new report from Utility Dive found that the average U.S. electric bill over the June-through-September period is projected to be $719, a nearly 8% increase year-over-year and the highest average in 10 years.

Different regions should expect higher, or lower, changes in average cooling costs as the summer continues. The Mid-Atlantic (12.2%), Pacific (12.2%) and East South Central (10.1%) will see the largest price increases, according to Utility Dive, while the New England (5.3%) and West South Central (1.8%) areas will see the least amount of change.

Another study, performed by Texas Electricity Ratings, narrowed this data down even further, finding the specific states that are paying the largest change in average cooling costs this summer.

States paying largest change In average cooling costs

If you live in one of the following states, expect to pay more for cooling costs this summer.

1. Arizona

Average monthly bill: $134.38

Summer monthly bill: $234.53

Change from average cost: $100.15

2. Nevada

Average monthly bill: $127.02

Summer monthly bill: $227.07

Change from average cost: $100.05

3. Texas

Average monthly bill: $149.76

Summer monthly bill: $229.54

Change from average cost: $79.78

4. Oklahoma

Average monthly bill: $115.71

Summer monthly bill: $189.99

Change from average cost: $74.28

5. Georgia

Average monthly bill: $128.60

Summer monthly bill: $201.47

Change from average cost: $72.87

6. Missouri

Average monthly bill: $113.42

Summer monthly bill: $184.98

Change from average cost: $71.56

7. New Jersey

Average monthly bill: $97.53

Summer monthly bill: $167.44

Change from average cost: $69.91

8. Alabama

Average monthly bill: $147.16

Summer monthly bill: $213.85

Change from average cost: $66.69

9. Kansas

Average monthly bill: $105.41

Summer monthly bill: $167.88

Change from average cost: $62.47

10. Louisiana

Average monthly bill: $129.74

Summer monthly bill: $191.00

Change from average cost: $61.26

"Sizzling temperatures are expected to linger around the U.S. until at least August, with some speculating July's average temperature might surpass the scorching record of 76.77°F set in 1936, says Karl Trollinger, CEO ofTexas Electricity Ratings. “This soaring heat means skyrocketing cooling bills.

Heat waves have caused scorching temperatures on both the west and east coasts this summer. In fact. July 2024 was found to be the warmest July on record for the globe in NOAA's 175-year record, and according to the Weather Channel, was the 14th consecutive month that a global heat record was set.

In the face of rising temperatures, where will cooling costs change the least? That would be Alaska, Washington, Hawaii, Montana and Wyoming. According to Texas Electricity Ratings, these states will actually enjoy a decrease in their bills. Residents of Alaska are expected to save $15.48 a month, while residents of Washington are slated to save $13.13 on average.

