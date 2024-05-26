Swamp Cooler vs Air Conditioner: What You Need to Know

Swamp Cooler vs Air Conditioner: With a scorching summer already underway, which is the better way to cool your home?

Hair of girl blowing in outdoor air conditioning unit.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Erin Bendig
By
published

This summer is going to be a hot one. Most likely, you’re already dreading the inevitable impact roasting temperatures will have on your utility bills. And undoubtedly, you’ve already started to think of ways to stay cool without paying a fortune. You may be scratching your head trying to find the cheapest option available, including opting for something other than central air conditioning to cool your home. One such option is a swamp cooler. But is it worth it? 

Here’s what you need to know about swamp coolers vs air conditioners.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Erin Bendig
Erin Bendig
Personal Finance Writer

Erin pairs personal experience with research and is passionate about sharing personal finance advice with others. Previously, she was a freelancer focusing on the credit card side of finance, but has branched out since then to cover other aspects of personal finance. Erin is well-versed in traditional media with reporting, interviewing and research, as well as using graphic design and video and audio storytelling to share with her readers.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8