Is It Worth Upgrading to the iPhone 17?

It's September, and that means a new iPhone is about to hit the market. Apple announced the details surrounding its newest iPhone models this week, with presales starting on September 12 and the release happening on Friday, September 19.

At first glance, the iPhone 17 doesn't look much different than its predecessor, the iPhone 16. However, Apple packed this base model with elevated features, which has me considering switching back from the Google Pixel to the new iPhone.

But before we get to that, let's break down what's new about the iPhone 17. We'll also cover the best deals available and whether it's worth the upgrade.

What's new for the iPhone 17?

Here are some of the top highlights of the new model:

A 6.3-inch display with ProMotion up to 120Hz, featuring Ceramic Shield 2 (it provides three times the scratch resistance)

Aluminum frame for exceptional durability

A19 chip with a 5‑core GPU that's 90% faster than the iPhone 14 per Tom's Guide

Five color choices, including Lavender, Sage, Mist Blue, White and Black

Up to 30 hours of video playback, which is eight hours more than the iPhone 16

Lightning-quick charging, with the ability to charge 50% in 20 minutes

Standard storage of 256GB

The base model has a $799.99 price tag, the same as the iPhone 16

The first thing that stands out to me is the ProMotion with up to 120Hz. In essence, it means your phone can refresh 120 times per second, twice as fast as the iPhone 16, giving you a more responsive and smoother experience when playing mobile games or streaming your favorite shows.

Another perk of the iPhone 17 is that it comes with standard storage of 256GB. That's a much-needed upgrade for many users, since flagship phones from Samsung and Google still feature standard storage of 128GB. If this forces other cell phone manufacturers to increase storage on their phones, this, on its own, is a very good thing.

Overall, while the appearance of the iPhone 17 is more of the same, this phone does pack plenty of elevated features to give you a device that rivals the iPhone Pro in capabilities, but not the price.

Where can I get a good deal on the iPhone 17?

If you plan to upgrade, normally, your best bet is to check with mobile companies to see what they offer. If you want to switch providers or trade in an older device, they offer ample incentives that can lower total costs.

Take T-Mobile, for instance. They'll give you the iPhone 17 free via 24 bill credits when you switch to them and sign up for one of their Experience plans. The nice thing about this deal is that you don't have to trade any devices.

Get a free iPhone 17 T-Mobile offers a free iPhone 17 when you switch and sign up for an Experience plan. It's a savings of up to $800 per line.

The other perk is that T-Mobile offers 55+ plans. These plans give you all the benefits of regular plans, such as unlimited data, free Hulu and Apple TV Plus and the ability to text and call in 215 countries, at a discounted price.

Say you do the Experience Beyond w/55+ Savings plan for two lines at $130 per month with two free iPhone 17s. You're saving almost $1,600 off the top, minus the sales tax and $35 activation fee per line.

Then, you receive free streaming for Hulu, Apple TV Plus and Netflix. That's a savings of almost $31 per month on top of the free phones and discounted plan price.

Another carrier offering excellent deals on the new iPhone is Verizon. Verizon offers a three-year price lock guarantee on their plans, 40% off streaming bundles and a free phone when you sign up for the Select Unlimited plan and trade in a device. Playing this game means you'll be able to secure a free iPhone 17 via 36 bill credits.

Get a free iPhone 17 with Verizon Verizon offers a free iPhone 17 when you sign up for the Select Unlimited plan and trade in a device.

I don't think Verizon's deal is as strong on the surface. They don't feature 55+ plans, nor do they offer free streaming services like T-Mobile does. Between the two, T-Mobile offers much better value, especially if you're 55 or older.

Should I upgrade to the iPhone 17?

A wide-angle shot from the iPhone 17 (Image credit: Apple)

Normally, I would say wait and see what next year's model holds. But the iPhone 17's base model might have one of the better upgrades in recent years. In essence, you're receiving iPhone Pro features on a base model for the same price as the iPhone 16. That's an incredible value.

The choice to switch depends on your needs and budget. If you're satisfied with your current phone, chances are it isn't worth it since you'll either need to switch providers or upgrade your plan, which will put you on the hook for another two to three years. Yet, if you are intrigued about checking it out, visit an Apple store or your mobile phone provider to see if it's the right fit for you.