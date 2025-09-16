T-Mobile's Free iPhone 17 Deal: A Smart Switch or a Hidden Catch?
Receive a free iPhone 17 when you switch to T-Mobile. We'll explain whether the deal is worth it.
Fall is right around the corner. And that means a new iPhone is about to drop.
Last week, Apple announced details surrounding its iPhone 17. The base model remains at the same price of $799.99 and comes with many elevated features that make it an attractive buy. You can preorder it now, with the release coming Friday, September 19.
Furthermore, if you’re thinking about switching carriers, T-Mobile is offering a promotion that could get you the new iPhone at no cost. We'll break down what's new about the iPhone 17, how the T-Mobile deal works and whether it's a smart value.
What's new about the iPhone 17?
Normally, I don't make a big deal about iPhone releases since most of the time the changes are not newsworthy. However, with the iPhone 17, Apple did make some excellent improvements that make it a great phone to consider.
Some of the top upgrades include:
- ProMotion with a refresh rate of 120 frames per second, resulting in a smooth and responsive experience (the iPhone 16 had a refresh rate of 60 frames per second)
- Standard memory of 256GB, up from 128GB on previous models
- Quicker charging capabilities - Charge up to 50% in 20 minutes
- A 5-Core GPU that's 90% quicker than the iPhone 14
Overall, what you'll find is that the base iPhone 17 offers you iPhone Pro features for the price of a base model. That makes upgrading intriguing on the surface.
How to get a free iPhone 17 from T-Mobile
T-Mobile offers a perk where you can get the iPhone 17 for free by switching service to T-Mobile and signing up for an Experience plan.
If you go this route, you won't have to trade in a device. All you'll have to do is pay sales tax and a $35 connection charge per line. You'll receive the iPhone 17 for free via 24 bill credits.
When you switch to T-Mobile and sign up for an Experience plan.
What if you're already a T-Mobile customer? If this applies to you, you can qualify for a discounted iPhone 17.
To do so, you can open a new line of service, choose an Experience plan and get the iPhone 17 with an eligible trade-in device. The amount of the discount depends on the device you trade in, whether you're porting a line over and the plan you select.
You can also upgrade your current phone. If you have the Experience Beyond or Experience Beyond w/55+ Savings, you can upgrade your phone every year. The price you'll pay depends on the phone you trade in and how much you owe on it.
Is this a great deal?
It depends on your needs and budget. On the surface, yes, it's a great deal because you're receiving a free iPhone, saving you $800. Moreover, if you're 55 or older, you can score even better savings with one of T-Mobile's 55+ plans, offering you the same perks as regular plans at a significant discount.
Save more with T-Mobile's 55+ plans
Receive the same perks as regular plans, such as free streaming services, unlimited data and phone upgrades, at a discounted price.
For two lines, here's a breakdown of how much your savings can add up on a 55+ plan:
T-Mobile perks
Regular price
Savings
2 free iPhone 17s via 24 bill credits
$1,599.98
$1,599.98
Experience Beyond w/55+ Savings @$130
$170
$40 per month for 24 months, that's $960 in total savings
Free Hulu, Apple TV Plus and Netflix ad-supported plans
$30.97
$30.97 per month for 24 months, saving you $214.74
As you can see, taking advantage of this deal can save you money, not only on a new phone but on plans and streaming services. Sounds too good to be true? Well…there is a catch.
Things to consider before getting a free iPhone 17
There are a few hoops you might have to jump through to qualify. First of which is signing up for an Experience plan. Experience plans are the more expensive options offered by the carrier. One line on a regular Experience plan starts from $85 per month. If you're over 55, it's $70 per month.
What's included in the Experience plans? Here are some of the top perks:
- Unlimited calling, texting and high-speed data
- A 5-year plan price guarantee
- Upgrade your device every one to two years, depending on your plan
- Free streaming services, such as Apple TV Plus and Hulu
- Free high-speed mobile hotspot data
- Unlimited text and 5GB of high-speed data in more than 215 countries
You'll also need to maintain service for at least two years to qualify for all the bill credits. If you cancel before then, you'll owe a remaining balance on the device. Therefore, ensure the plan is in your budget before signing up.
Ultimately, the iPhone 17 generates a lot of excitement because it offers Pro features at a base price. And T-Mobile offers several deals where you can get this new phone for free or at a steep discount, via billing credits.
Before signing up, ensure you'll use the plan perks enough to justify the costs. If you don't, it might make better sense to buy the new iPhone 17 outright and get a more affordable phone plan.
Sean is a veteran personal finance writer, with over 10 years of experience. He's written finance guides on insurance, savings, travel and more for CNET, Bankrate and GOBankingRates.
How an Expired Passport Thwarted Blackmail (and What Other Important Documents You Should Keep)
An optometrist produced his expired passport to foil a blackmail attempt by the daughter of a former employee. After proving he was out of the country on the date of a forged diary entry, he took it a step further.
