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You may want to start double-checking your receipt before leaving the store. Several recent reports involving major retailers show that the price you see on the shelf isn't always the price you pay at checkout.
A September Guardian investigation found pricing discrepancies at 7-Eleven and Circle K locations, including instances where shoppers were charged more than advertised. Earlier this year, TikTok creator Jimmy Wrigg also raised questions about Walmart's packaged meat after finding products whose labeled weights appeared higher than their actual weights.
More recently, Five Below reached a $179,500 agreement with Michigan to resolve allegations involving scanner overcharges and problems displaying prices at some stores. Five Below did not admit wrongdoing.
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These cases involve different circumstances and don't necessarily suggest intentional overcharging. But they offer a good reason to pay closer attention to what rings up at the register.
How you could end up paying more than expected
Pricing errors can happen in several ways. A shelf tag might not match the register price, or a sale price may fail to ring up correctly. Digital coupons, loyalty discounts and buy-one-get-one promotions can also fail to apply as expected.
Products sold by weight present another opportunity for errors. Meat, seafood and produce may be incorrectly weighed or labeled, resulting in a higher total price.
Packaging matters, too. "Tare" refers to the weight of packaging or containers that should be excluded from a product's net weight. If the appropriate packaging weight isn't deducted, you effectively pay for the packaging as part of the product.
Which price does a store have to honor?
There isn't one nationwide rule requiring every U.S. retailer to honor the shelf price when it differs from the register price. Instead, states have their own pricing laws, while state and local weights-and-measures agencies typically enforce retail price accuracy.
Some states give shoppers additional protections. Michigan's Scanner Law, for example, allows shoppers who are charged more than the displayed price to receive the difference between the displayed price and the amount charged, plus a bonus of 10 times that difference. The bonus must be at least $1 but no more than $5. Shoppers must have a receipt showing the overcharge and notify the seller within 30 days.
California generally requires retailers to charge the lowest posted, quoted or advertised price for which the shopper qualifies. However, an overcharge doesn't automatically mean the shopper gets the item for free.
Massachusetts has additional protections for covered grocery and household products. Depending on the retailer's pricing system and the item's price, an incorrectly scanned product may be free or discounted.
Because the rules vary, check your state's requirements rather than assuming a policy you've encountered elsewhere applies. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) provides information on state pricing laws and weights-and-measures agencies.
How to catch pricing errors before you leave the store
You don't need to audit your entire shopping cart to reduce your odds of overpaying. A few simple habits can make errors easier to catch.
Start by watching the screen as your items are scanned. Pay particular attention to higher-priced purchases and items you specifically chose because they were on sale.
Before walking out, spend a minute reviewing your receipt. Look for prices that seem higher than expected, duplicate charges and promotions that weren't applied. If you loaded digital coupons or used a loyalty account, confirm that the expected savings appear on the receipt.
It can also help to check unit prices while you're shopping. Unit pricing shows the cost per ounce, pound or other unit of measurement, making it easier to compare different package sizes. Just remember that a correct unit price won't protect you if the package itself has been incorrectly weighed or labeled.
For expensive meat, seafood and other products sold by weight, take a closer look at the label. Check the weight, price per pound and total price to make sure the numbers make sense together.
Finally, if you're buying an item because of a sale or promotional sign, take a quick photo of the shelf tag, especially if the offer has several conditions. That gives you something to reference if the register shows a different price.
What to do if you've been overcharged
If you notice the discrepancy before leaving, your first stop should be the cashier or customer service desk. Show your receipt and explain the price you expected to pay. In many cases, the store can verify the shelf price and issue a refund for the difference.
Keep your receipt and, when possible, take a photo of the shelf tag or advertisement showing the lower price. If a digital coupon or app offer is involved, a screenshot can also help document the promotion and its terms.
It's also worth asking whether the retailer has its own price-accuracy or scanner policy. A store may voluntarily offer a refund, additional discount or free item beyond what state law requires.
If the retailer doesn't resolve the problem, or you notice what appears to be a recurring pattern, you can contact your state or local weights-and-measures authority.
Local authorities may also conduct inspections to determine whether a retailer is complying with price-verification and weighing requirements.
A few seconds at checkout could save you money
A $1 discrepancy may not seem worth worrying about when you're trying to get through the checkout line. But small overcharges can add up, particularly on groceries, gas and convenience-store purchases you make regularly.
You also don't need to approach every shopping trip assuming something will go wrong. Most purchases will likely ring up just as expected. Instead, make a quick receipt check part of your normal shopping routine.
Know roughly what the items in your cart should cost, pay extra attention to sales and products priced by weight, and check your receipt before you head home. A minute or two of extra attention can make it much easier to catch a pricing mistake while you're still in the store.
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Choncé is a personal finance freelance writer who enjoys writing about eCommerce, savings, banking, credit cards, and insurance. Having a background in journalism, she decided to dive deep into the world of content writing in 2013 after noticing many publications transitioning to digital formats. She has more than 10 years of experience writing content and graduated from Northern Illinois University.