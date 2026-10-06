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The iPhone 18 Pro is here, and it's a stellar upgrade. The new phone delivers 24 hours of battery life with regular daily use, so you're not tethered to your charger.
Do you love taking pictures? The variable aperture and pro controls allow you to capture more creative shots. Overall, the phone offers excellent battery and camera features, making it worth a closer look.
If you're looking to upgrade from your current model, you're in luck, as all the major carriers offer it for free. But "free" comes with strings attached, typically requiring an eligible plan and long-term commitment to receive the full promotional credits. However, is that the right play? I'll break down why getting a free phone from a major carrier isn't really free, and a cost-saving alternative.
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Major carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon make it easy to transfer service or upgrade devices with little to no out-of-pocket expenses. The problem? You have to sign up for a more expensive plan to earn the incentive.
To be fair, this plan packs ample perks, such as a five-year price-lock guarantee, free ad-supported plans for Hulu and Netflix and unlimited premium data. But if you don't need many of those perks, you'll overpay.
Because the other aspect of earning a "free" phone is that you must keep service for 36 months. For a free iPhone 18 Pro from T-Mobile, your out-of-pocket costs for three years on the plan alone will be…
$3,600 for a single-line subscriber
$6,120 for two lines
$3,060 for a 55+ plan for one line
$4,680 for two 55+ plans
Sounds expensive? Because it is. Verizon offers a free iPhone 18 Pro with its Unlimited Plus Plan for $80 per month. Meanwhile, AT&T offers the best iPhone 18 Pro deal with the AT&T Value 2.0 plan for $50.
Now, let's compare another option.
Own the phone instead of a plan owning you
Another option is to purchase the iPhone 18 Pro outright. This is a pretty penny upfront, as the base model starts at $1,199. Yet, once you buy the phone, you can use whichever cell service you want, without locking into a multi-year commitment.
If you want a bare-bones cell phone plan with unlimited texting and calling and some high-speed data, you don't have to settle for more expensive plans. Instead, you can use a service like Mint Mobile, where plans start at $15 per month.
You can even bundle the iPhone 18 Pro with a year of service for $1,379.
Choosing this option helps you avoid more expensive plans and commitments, potentially saving you thousands over the life of ownership.
Most people don't need the most expensive plan cell phone providers offer, but you want a steady baseline of perks.
Here's a breakdown of the basic plan each carrier offers, its cost, and how much it would be to purchase the iPhone 18 Pro outright and use these plans for the same three years:
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Carrier and plan
Monthly cost for 1 line
3-year cost with iPhone
Potential 3-year savings with lower-cost plan
T-Mobile Essential Savers 2.0
$50
$3,000
$600
T-Mobile 55+ Essential Choice 55 2.0
$35
$2,460
$600
Verizon Simplicity Plan
$30
$2,280
$600
AT&T Value 2.0
$40
$2,640
$360
Therefore, buying your iPhone 18 Pro outright not only gives you more flexibility to choose a plan that fits your needs, but it could also save you hundreds of dollars over three years.
How trade-ins factor into the math
You'll likely be upgrading from an older phone. Trading in an older device lowers the upfront cost of purchasing an iPhone 18 Pro, as major carriers provide monthly credits to offset some or all of the costs.
Keep in mind, though, that carriers typically spread these credits over a set period, often 24 or 36 months. If you cancel service before this time, you forfeit any remaining credits and must pay off the device balance.
One smart alternative is to work directly with Apple regarding your trade-in. This approach gives you an immediate discount and lets you choose your carrier and plan.
Ultimately, if you haven't upgraded your phone in a while and want better battery life, the iPhone 18 Pro is a smart option. Instead of getting it for "free" through your carrier, you can save thousands of dollars by purchasing it, then choosing a carrier and plan that fits your needs.
Quick takeaways before upgrading
Carriers don't give out free phones without a hook: "Free" phones usually require you to commit to more expensive plans for three years, costing you more overall.
Buying outright achieves flexibility: Buying the iPhone 18 Pro outright allows you to choose a plan that works better for your needs without any contracts
Trade-in credits come with a catch: Carriers offer generous trade-in credits that lock you into a three-year contract
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Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.