I Won’t Be Handing Out Gift Cards This Christmas. Here’s Why
Gift cards are usually considered a safe bet at Christmas, but in these strained times, how can you be sure your gift won't go to waste?
“If in doubt, get a gift card.” Not my advice, but the words of my 12-year-old when we were discussing what we should get his friend for Christmas.
He’s right, to an extent. Once kids get too old and too cool for toys, you’re entering into a bit of a no-man’s land gift wise (unless they’re into the ultimate failsafe, Lego). So it’s arguably safer to give them the means to choose their own present. We’ll get a card from a trusted online retailer, and I’m pretty sure it’ll go down well with the friend in question.
Aside from kids and teens, though, gift cards aren’t always well received. Some people consider them unimaginative or even thoughtless — the equivalent of stuffing some cash in an envelope. And it’s true that I don’t generally give gift cards for Christmas.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Here’s the reason though — and it’s nothing to do with money etiquette or being a Scrooge. It’s just that gift cards can turn out to be a massive headache, and that’s not something I want to give to anyone.
Where I live, in the UK, the high street — what we call the main retail area in any town or city — has been in decline for years, with many well-respected stores and restaurant chains suddenly going bust, even before the pandemic. That’s turned far too many gift cards into redundant pieces of plastic.
If you’re dogged about it, you can try to get the money on the card back from what’s left of the business, or its administrators, but your chances are slim. If the gift was bought with a credit or debit card, the cardholder may be able to get their card company to reverse the charge, as you can in the U.S., but that also takes time and effort.
It’s a similarly challenging time for businesses in America. Consumer habits are changing, and as more people shop online, order in and shun sit-down restaurants, even big names are feeling the heat. Consider TGI Fridays, which has filed for bankruptcy and is liable for around $50 million in unused gift cards and certificates.
Choose a gift card wisely
So, what should you do if you’d still like to give a gift card this Christmas? To guarantee your money won’t go to waste, it’s safest to buy cards from the biggest names with the best reputations.
You’ll know which ones the recipient likes, but it’s an especially good bet to pick a department store to widen their choices when they eventually go shopping. According to YouGov US, the most popular department store for baby boomers and millennials is Costco, while Gen Xers prefer Kohl’s. Best Buy is also a good option as it has a wide range of products. Or, use our guide to the best gift cards to find one that’ll be appreciated.
A word, too, on expiry dates. While gift cards here in the UK can have pretty short lifespans and may expire in two years, that’s less of a problem in the U.S., which has better consumer protection. While state laws vary, under federal law, money on a gift card can’t expire for at least five years from the date the card was purchased, or from the last date any additional money was loaded onto the card. (Those TGI Friday gift cards? They never expire.) Remind the recipient to keep the card in their wallet so it’s less likely to be forgotten, but give them the original receipt in case the card is lost or stolen.
And lastly, without getting too Downton Abbey-etiquette about it, if you’re reluctant to give a gift card at Christmas because it seems a little, well, “inelegant,” you can make it less transactional by wrapping it up with the receiver’s favorite chocolates, a small jokey gift or just a handwritten note — anything to let the person know you’ve thought about them. After all, isn’t that the real point of holiday gift giving?
Related content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Charlotte comes to Kiplinger with more than two decades of experience in print and online journalism in the UK, with a focus on consumer rights, personal finance and law. She has worked for leading consumer rights organisation Which? and the UK government, and studied modern and medieval languages at the University of Cambridge.
-
-
Three Possible Tax Impacts for Retirees Under Trump
How might a second Trump term affect your tax bill in retirement — or the inheritance tax bill for your heirs? This pro has three predictions.
By Evan T. Beach, CFP®, AWMA® Published
-
What to Know About Leverage and Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise
Leverage in the financial world can lead to astonishing success or a crushing collapse. How are investors using leverage to invest in bitcoin?
By Stephen P. Harbeck Published
-
Best Holiday Buys from Dollar Stores, Including Dollar Tree
Experts say you should pick this up at dollar stores. Although dollar stores have changed a lot over the years, there are still some deals to be found around the holidays.
By Brittany Leitner Published
-
Quicken Launches New Tool to Protect Your Financial Documents: Is it Worth it?
If you're looking for a secure place to store your financial documents, Quicken's LifeHub offers you an easy and affordable way to do so.
By Sean Jackson Published
-
Is A White Elephant Gift Exchange Right For Your Group?
Discover the fun, the quirks, and festive alternatives to white elephant exchanges — and make your holiday gathering unforgettable.
By Jacob Wolinsky Published
-
CPI Report Casts Doubt on Rate Cuts in 2025: What the Experts Are Saying About Inflation
CPI November Consumer Price Index data sealed the deal for a December rate cut, but the outlook for next year is less certain.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Quiz: Test Your Financial Literacy
Try your hand at these three questions designed to gauge your knowledge of the ABCs of personal finance. In a survey, only 43% of Americans answered correctly.
By Janet Bodnar Published
-
How to Get the Maximum Social Security Check in 2025
The maximum Social Security check is $5,108 in 2025, up from $4,873 in 2024. Even if you don't qualify for the maximum monthly benefit, you can still increase your payments.
By Kathryn Pomroy Last updated
-
The Best Ways to Use Your Year-End Bonus (and the Worst)
'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' shouldn't be anyone's go-to for financial advice, but it does remind us how not to spend a holiday bonus.
By Frank J. Legan Published
-
Never Talk About Money? For Women, That Can Spell Disaster
How can you plan for retirement when your husband holds the purse strings and talking about money is taboo? Help is at hand for this common problem for women.
By Cynthia Pruemm, Investment Adviser Representative Published