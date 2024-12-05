Common Holiday Scams To Watch Out For This Holiday Season
Protect your wallet and peace of mind with these essential tips on how to avoid holiday scams.
The holidays bring joy and time with loved ones, but they also bring out those who try to steal that joy through holiday scams like fake online deals, phishing emails and package delivery fraud. Scammers are finding more creative and realistic ways to target shoppers and steal their personal information.
These are some of the most common holiday scams happening now.
Online shopping fraud
Did you spot a great deal on a luxury item while scrolling on social media? It might include product pictures, top-rated reviews and, of course, an offer to get the item at a great price. These ads often lead to a fake website designed to steal your personal information. When shopping online, be wary of ads and deals that seem too good to be true.
Phishing scams
Phishing scams are realistic emails or texts featuring order confirmations, invoices or requests to verify your personal information. They look like they’re from legit companies that you do business with, so they don’t initially look sketchy but there are clues. Look out for suspicious email addresses, grammatical errors, or a sense of urgency in their tone.
Package delivery scams
With so much holiday shopping taking place online, it’s not uncommon to be expecting package deliveries, and sophisticated thieves are taking full advantage of the chaos. Scammers send package delivery confirmations by email or text, tricking you into clicking links that either request sensitive information or install malware on your device. Stay safe, avoid clicking on unexpected links. Instead track your packing directly through the retailer where you purchased your items.
How to avoid falling victim to holiday scams
With so many holiday scams targeting you, it can feel overwhelming trying to avoid them all. However, there are some simple steps you can take to thwart efforts to do you harm:
- Verify their authenticity. If you receive an unexpected text or email from a well-known company, check the email address or phone numbers to ensure they are legit. Don’t click on any links in the text or email, but instead go to the company’s website and see if the information matches up. You also can call the company’s customer service number to verify if an email or text is legit.
- Be wary of a great deal. The old adage, “If it looks too good to be true, it probably is,” is especially applicable during the holiday season.
- Don’t use public Wi-Fi. While convenient, these unsecured networks leave your data at the mercy of hackers. If you must use public Wi-Fi take precautions and use a VPN or wait until you’re on a secure network before entering personal information.
- Shop only from reputable sites. If you’re not familiar with a merchant, do your research. If you have trouble finding detailed information on the company such as where it’s located and who owns it, stick to companies you know.
- Beware before sending money through apps. While many sites accept Apple Pay, PayPal or other apps, verify you’re sending money to a legitimate merchant before making any payment. Once you do, you may not have any remedy for getting it back.
