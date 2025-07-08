Should You Start a 'Trump Account' for Your Child?
"Trump Accounts" for kids is part of the One Big, Beautiful Bill that was just signed.
It's official: The One Big, Beautiful Bill, the legislative package formalizing most of President Donald Trump's second-term agenda, became law with the president's signature on July 4.
The bill is not without its controversies, of course. But one provision should be of interest to all current or expecting parents: The establishment of "Trump Accounts," a new type of tax-deferred retirement account for American kids.
The Trump Accounts share some similarities with traditional IRAs and others with 529 college savings accounts. But they also have some quirks that make them totally unique.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
So, should you consider a Trump Account for your children? Let's take a look and compare them to some of the existing options out there.
Only a fool turns down free money
Let's cut to the most important part first. All children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, will be eligible for a $1,000 seed payment directly from the U.S. Treasury.
There are no income limitations. The only requirements are that the child is a U.S. citizen with a valid Social Security number and that at least one parent must also have a valid Social Security number.
That's it.
So, if your child was born this year or if you have any new children born through 2028, yes, you should open a Trump Account for them. It costs you nothing to claim the $1,000, and there is no downside.
Even if you have no intention of ever adding another nickel to the account, you should open one to claim the payment. Assuming the account grows at the S&P 500's average compound return of around 10%, that $1,000 deposit would be worth over $490,000 by the time your kid hits retirement age.
As for whether the accounts make sense for your children born prior to 2025, that's a more complex answer. Let's dig into that now.
What is a Trump account for a child born before 2025?
Parents can contribute up to $5,000 per year per kid into a Trump Account. This figure will be indexed to inflation starting in 2027. You can contribute annually up until the year they turn 18. The proceeds must be invested in a low-cost index fund tracking a major index like the S&P 500, and the funds are untouchable until the child turns 18.
The way the bill is written, it looks as if the only option of how to invest the funds in a Trump Account will be a 100% allocation to stocks. It's unclear if Trump Accounts will allow more conservative blended investments in the future.
As an added quirk, employers are allowed to contribute up to $2,500 of the $5,000, and it will not be counted as income for either the parent or the child. So, we could see Trump Accounts offered on the standard menu of employer benefits alongside 401(k) plans or HSAs in the years ahead.
Though they are expected to look and feel like a traditional IRA account, there are a couple important differences.
Trump Accounts vs traditional IRAs
To start, unlike IRAs, Trump Accounts have no earned income requirement. That's a key distinction. In order to invest in an IRA, your child would have to have earned income from work, even if it is something informal like mowing lawns or babysitting. A newborn infant obviously can’t work, so your ability to fund an IRA for a young child is limited.
Unlike IRAs, contributions to a Trump account are not tax deductible. You get no tax break for contributing. Earnings grow tax-free, however. And here's an interesting twist: IRA distributions are taxed as ordinary income, but distributions from Trump Accounts will be taxed as the generally lower long-term capital gains rate of 15% to 20%.
Trump Accounts are designed to be very difficult and expensive to liquidate before the age of 18. But as of now, there are no required minimum distributions (RMDs) once you hit retirement age. This may change, of course, but one potential advantage of a Trump Account over an IRA is the lack of RMD.
Trump Accounts vs other savings accounts
There are a few things to note.
Trump Accounts are not college savings accounts. If you're looking to specifically save for college, then a 529 plan is going to be better tailored to that purpose.
Maxing out your own 401(k) or IRA should also take precedence. It's great to give your kid a head start in life if you have the financial flexibility to do it. But it doesn't make sense to set your son or daughter on the path to early retirement until you’ve adequately provided for your own golden years.
If your child has earned income, then contributing to a Roth IRA is going to be a better option. The Roth IRA contribution limits are higher (currently $7,000) and withdrawals in retirement are completely tax-free.
Finally, the core benefit of the Trump Account – tax-free compounding of returns – is already available in a regular everyday brokerage account. Simply buying and holding an S&P 500 index fund will allow your investment to compound without any taxable gains other than miniscule taxes on dividends paid, and you maintain the flexibility to take the funds out early if you need them.
Should you get a Trump Account for your child?
So, let's return to our original question: Should you consider a Trump Account for your child?
Under the right circumstances, absolutely.
If your child qualifies for the $1,000 gift from Uncle Sam, you should at a bare minimum open an account to take advantage of it.
Beyond that, you should take care of your own retirement planning and your kid's college education planning first. But if you have those largely covered, then adding a Trump Account to the mix can't hurt.
Your son or daughter will thank you when they turn 18.
Related Content
- Could Trump Accounts be the Best College Savings Option?
- The GOP Wants to Auto-Enroll Your Child in a 'Trump Savings Account'
- 'Trump Accounts' for Newborns: A Great Idea That Could Be Better
- How the One Big Beautiful Bill Act Could Reshape 529 Plans
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA is the Chief Investment Officer of Sizemore Capital Management LLC, a registered investment advisor based in Dallas, Texas, where he specializes in dividend-focused portfolios and in building alternative allocations with minimal correlation to the stock market.
-
-
Average 401(k) Match: Do You Work for a Generous Company?
Here is the average 401(k) match and the top 20 companies as measured by their match policies. A generous 401(k) match provides a more secure retirement.
-
I'm a Financial Strategist: This Is the Investment Trap That Keeps Smart Investors on the Sidelines
Forget FOMO. FOGI — Fear of Getting In — is the feeling you need to learn how to manage so you don't miss out on future investment gains.
-
I'm a Financial Strategist: This Is the Investment Trap That Keeps Smart Investors on the Sidelines
Forget FOMO. FOGI — Fear of Getting In — is the feeling you need to learn how to manage so you don't miss out on future investment gains.
-
Can You Be a Good Parent to an Only Child When You're Also a Business Owner?
Author and social psychologist Susan Newman offers advice to business-owner parents on how to raise a well-adjusted single child by avoiding overcompensation and encouraging chores.
-
How Advisers Can Steer Their Clients Through Market Storms (and Strengthen Their Relationships)
Financial advisers need to be strategic when they communicate with clients during market volatility. The goal is to not only reassure them but to also help them avoid rash decisions, deepen your relationship with them and build lasting trust.
-
Stock Market Today: President Trump Reboots the Tariff Trade
A broad consensus that markets hate uncertainty more than anything else is being tested on an almost daily basis in 2025.
-
The 60-40 Portfolio Rule of Investing: Not Dead Yet?
Adding alternative investments to a balanced portfolio can smooth out returns.
-
The Hidden Costs of Caregiving: Crisis Goes Well Beyond Financial Issues
Many caregivers are drained emotionally as well as financially, leading to depression, burnout and depleted retirement prospects. What's to be done?
-
Cash Balance Plans: An Expert Guide to the High Earner's Secret Weapon for Retirement
Cash balance plans offer business owners and high-income professionals a powerful way to significantly boost retirement savings and reduce taxes.
-
Here's Why Walmart Deals is Better Than Amazon Prime Day
With sales for Walmart Deals and Amazon Prime Day running comparable on price, one factor separates them.