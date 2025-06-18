The Best Phone Deals from the Best Buy Android Savings Event

If your phone is in desperate need of an upgrade, there are plenty of deals going around. New customers can get up to $440 off Samsung and Google phones at Mint Mobile. For Apple loyalists, there’s a free iPhone deal at Verizon right now. Other mobile carriers are also wooing new customers with similar deals.

But there's a catch in almost every case: You have to lock yourself into a contract, sometimes for as long as three years.

If you like your current provider or you just like the freedom and flexibility of month-to-month phone plans, taking advantage of those deals might be too big of a sacrifice for the sake of a phone upgrade.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

With the Android Savings Event going on at Best Buy right now, your chance to snag a phone deal with no strings attached is finally here. Currently, the tech retailer is offering discounts of up to $450 off the latest phones from Samsung, Google and Motorola. Every phone is unlocked so you can use it with any carrier you choose.

Android phone deals: at Best Buy Shop all the phone deals from the Android Savings Event at Best Buy right now and get up to $450 off.

Top phone deals from Best Buy’s Android Savings Event

Best Buy has slashed up to $450 off some of the latest and most popular phones from Samsung, Google and Motorola during the Android Savings Event. Check out some of our favorite phone deals the retailer is offering below.

Tips to save even more during the Android Savings Event

With savings up to $450 right now, the Android Savings Event at Best Buy is already a great chance to save big on a new phone. But some shoppers might be able to shave even more or off of the price tag with a couple of tricks.

Save up to $300 more when you trade in your old phone . To see how much your trade-in is worth at Best Buy, click on the phone you’re interested in and scroll the product page until you find “Check your trade-in value.” Click on that then provide the details about your phone’s model and condition. Best Buy will instantly give you an estimate. To get that trade-in credit, you’ll pay the current price of the new phone in full. Then, you receive a refund to your original payment method for the trade-in amount after Best Buy receives your old phone.

. To see how much your trade-in is worth at Best Buy, click on the phone you’re interested in and scroll the product page until you find “Check your trade-in value.” Click on that then provide the details about your phone’s model and condition. Best Buy will instantly give you an estimate. To get that trade-in credit, you’ll pay the current price of the new phone in full. Then, you receive a refund to your original payment method for the trade-in amount after Best Buy receives your old phone. Get an extra $100 off select phones by connecting with Verizon or AT&T. If you already have Verizon or AT&T (or you’re willing to switch), many of the phone deals available right now come with an extra $100 off for customers who choose the “connect this phone to Verizon or AT&T” option at checkout. Your phone will still be unlocked, so if you’re not happy with Verizon or AT&T, you can switch to another mobile provider later and bring your phone with you.