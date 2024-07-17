Save Money on Your Energy Bills with These Amazon Prime Day Deals
Want to save money on your energy bills? Amazon Prime Day is prime time to get great deals on energy efficient devices and appliances.
Amazon Prime Day is finally here and the sale is on until Wednesday, July 17 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Prime members have exclusive access to deals and discounts on items that can help you be more energy efficient and save on your energy bills. If you make qualified energy-efficient improvements to your home you may qualify for certain energy tax credits.
The price of electricity has increased by 24% from April 2021 to April 2024. One way to combat rising prices is to use Energy Star certified appliances and light bulbs. Kiplinger has a trove of articles to help choose the best way to heat and cool your home. For instance, if you are considering buying an air conditioner, we can help you compare how it stacks up against the usefulness and cost of heat pumps, swamp coolers and fans.
An Amazon Prime membership is required if you want to shop these deals, which costs 14.99 per month or $139 per year. If you aren't ready to commit, a 30-day free trial will give you access to all of the benefits that come with a Prime membership , and can by cancelled before it renews.
Here are some of the best deals we've found that will reduce your energy usage and cut your energy bill. All of our recommendations are Energy Star certified.
Best Amazon Prime Day deals for air conditioners
- TURBRO 12,000 BTU Ductless Mini Split Inverter AC with Heat Pump, Cools up to 750 Sq.Ft, Energy Star. Now $615.00. Save 18%.
- DELLA 12000 BTU Smart Inverter Window Air Conditioner Ultra Quiet AC Unit Cools up to 520 Sq.Ft, Energy Star Certified. Now $399.97. Save 20%.
- Frigidaire GHWQ103WC1 Inverter Quiet Temp Room Air Conditioner, 10,000 BTU with Wi-Fi Connected, Energy Star Certified, Easy-to-Clean Washable Filter. Now $379. Save 24%.
- Whynter Portable Air Conditioner 14,000 BTU with Dual Hose Dehumidifier & Cooling Fan for 500 Sq Ft Rooms, Includes AC Unit Window Kit. Now $416.50. Save 31%.
Best Amazon Prime Day deals for appliances and EV chargers
- Antarctic Star Mini Refrigerator 3.2Cu.Ft, Suitable for Kitchen Living Room Office Dorm. Now $175.74. Save 30%.
- BODEGA Wine and Beverage Refrigerator, 24 Inch Dual Zone Wine Cooler, with Smart APP Control and 2 Safety Locks, Holds 19 Bottles and 57 Cans, Built-In or Freestanding. Now $607.99. Save 39%.
- COMFEE’ Countertop Dishwasher, 6 Place Settings & 8 Washing Programs, for Dorm, RV& Apartment. Now $245.99. Save 15%.
- Midea MDF18A1AST Built-in Dishwasher with 8 Place Settings, 6 Washing Programs. Now $399. Save 20%.
- Midea WHS-109FW1 Upright Freezer, 3.0 Cubic Feet. Now $194. Save 16%.
- Shell Level 2 EV Charger, Home/Outdoor Portable Charging Station Adjustable Current Schedule Time with 25ft Cable Adapter for J1772 Electric Cars. Now $233. Save 20%.
Best Amazon Prime Day deals for dehumidifiers, air purifiers and ventilation fans
- 145 Pints Commercial Dehumidifier for Crawl Space, Dehumidifier with Drain Hose. Now $499.99. Save 17%.
- Abestorm Crawl Space Dehumidifiers with Pump and Hose, Compact Portable Commercial Dehumidifier Up to 1,000 sq. ft. Auto Defrost. Now $302.97. Save 35%.
- Ivation 1,500 Sq. Ft Dehumidifier, Large Capacity Compressor De-humidifier for Extra Big Rooms and Basements. Now $159.99. Save 20%.
- Jafända Air Purifiers for Home Large Room Up To 1100ft. Now $59.99. Save 25%.
- GoveeLife Mini Air Purifier for Bedroom, HEPA Smart Filter Air Purifier with App Alexa Control. Now $34.99. Save 30%.
- Broan-NuTone AE110 Invent Flex Single-Speed Ventilation Fan. Now $89. Save 28%.
- Broan-NuTone AE80LK Ventilation with LED CleanCover and Roomside Installation. Now $96.04. Save 23%.
Best Amazon Prime Day deals for lighting and thermostats
- TORCHSTAR LED Dimmable Recessed Lighting, Pack of 6. Now $44.49. Save 36%.
- MASTERY MART LED GU10 Spotlight Light Bulbs, 50 Watt Equivalent, Full Glass Cover Reflector, 25000 Hours, UL Listed, (Pack of 6). Now $16.93. Save 15%.
- LUXRITE A19 LED Bulb 60W Equivalent, 3000K Soft White, 800 Lumens, Dimmable, Indoor and Outdoor, (6 Pack). Now $15.19. Save 20%.
- A19 LED Light Bulbs 60W Softwhite 2700K, 8.5Watt Efficient, 800 Lumens, Non-Dimmable, 24 Pack. Now 18.29. Save 16%.
- Honeywell Home RTH8800WF2022, T5 WiFi Smart Thermostat, 7 Day-Programmable Touchscreen, Alexa Ready. Now $88.99. Save 11%.
- ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced + Smart Sensor for Doors & Windows 2 Pack Bundle. Now $189.99. Save 30%.
- Sensi Smart Thermostat, 100 Years Of Expertise, Wi-Fi, Data Privacy, Programmable, Easy DIY Install, Works With Alexa Now $74.00. Save 43%.
