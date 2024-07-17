Save Money on Your Energy Bills with These Amazon Prime Day Deals

Amazon Prime Day is finally here and the sale is on until Wednesday, July 17 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Prime members have exclusive access to deals and discounts on items that can help you be more energy efficient and save on your energy bills. If you make qualified energy-efficient improvements to your home you may qualify for certain energy tax credits.

The price of electricity has increased by 24% from April 2021 to April 2024. One way to combat rising prices is to use Energy Star certified appliances and light bulbs. Kiplinger has a trove of articles to help choose the best way to heat and cool your home. For instance, if you are considering buying an air conditioner, we can help you compare how it stacks up against the usefulness and cost of heat pumps, swamp coolers and fans.

An Amazon Prime membership is required if you want to shop these deals, which costs 14.99 per month or $139 per year. If you aren't ready to commit, a 30-day free trial will give you access to all of the benefits that come with a Prime membership , and can by cancelled before it renews.

Here are some of the best deals we've found that will reduce your energy usage and cut your energy bill. All of our recommendations are Energy Star certified.

Best Amazon Prime Day deals for air conditioners

Best Amazon Prime Day deals for appliances and EV chargers

Best Amazon Prime Day deals for dehumidifiers, air purifiers and ventilation fans

Best Amazon Prime Day deals for lighting and thermostats