Save Money on Your Energy Bills with These Amazon Prime Day Deals

Want to save money on your energy bills? Amazon Prime Day is prime time to get great deals on energy efficient devices and appliances.

an Amazon Prime day logo seen displayed on a smartphone.
(Image credit: SOPA Images / Contributor)
Donna LeValley
By
published
inNews

Amazon Prime Day is finally here and the sale is on until Wednesday, July 17 at 11:59 p.m. PST.  Prime members have exclusive access to deals and discounts on items that can help you be more energy efficient and save on your energy bills. If you make qualified energy-efficient improvements to your home you may qualify for certain energy tax credits

The price of electricity has increased by 24% from April 2021 to April 2024. One way to combat rising prices is to use Energy Star certified appliances and light bulbs. Kiplinger has a trove of articles to help choose the best way to heat and cool your home. For instance, if you are considering buying an air conditioner, we can help you compare how it stacks up against the usefulness and cost of heat pumps, swamp coolers and fans

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here