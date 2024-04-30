$1,500 to $3,000 Amex Card Intro Offer

Ellen Kennedy
By Ellen Kennedy
published
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express just launched the grandaddy of all intro offers. Earn 150,000 points if you spend $20,000 in the first three months, worth about $1,500 to $3,000 when redeemed.

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express

At nearly $700, the card's annual fee has climbed to a level that may seem out of reach for the typical business card user. But the card packs a laundry list of perks to overcome the fee. Points are worth far more when redeemed for travel, not cash back, so this card is intended for the serious traveler.

With this card, businesses can earn five points per dollar on air travel and hotel bookings made through Amex's travel booking program, up to a value of $500,000 per year. Earn 1.5 points per dollar on each eligible purchase of specific business expenses. These include spending at software and cloud system providers, shipping and more, on up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. That's a potential of an additional 30,000 points per year.

The card boasts a strong introductory offer of up to 150,000 points if you spend $20,000 in the first three months, worth about $1,500 to $3,000 when redeemed.  Terms Apply. See rates and fees.

View
Personal Finance Editor, Kiplinger.com

Ellen writes and edits personal finance stories, especially on credit cards and related products. She also covers the nexus between sustainability and personal finance. She was a manager and sustainability analyst at Calvert Investments for 15 years, focusing on climate change and consumer staples. She served on the sustainability councils of several Fortune 500 companies and led corporate engagements. Before joining Calvert, Ellen was a program officer for Winrock International, managing loans to alternative energy projects in Latin America. She earned a master’s from the U.C. Berkeley in international relations and Latin America. 

