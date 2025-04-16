How Much Will Car Prices Go Up With Tariffs?
Whether new, used, domestic or foreign, car prices are sure to rise with tariffs.
Few industries are more exposed to the new tariffs being imposed by the Trump administration than the car industry. And for car shoppers, that vulnerability spells higher prices and leaner inventories of cars on dealer lots.
To understand the impact of tariffs on car manufacturing, it’s important to realize that there is no such thing as a truly “American” car.
Ford, GM and the U.S. brands under the Stellantis umbrella, such as Jeep, Ram and Dodge, assemble many but not all of their vehicles in U.S. plants. GM, for instance, imports many of its popular Silverado pickup trucks from Mexico. And even cars assembled in, say, Michigan are full of parts and materials that originated outside of the U.S.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Likewise, many Asian and European brands assemble vehicles in the U.S., particularly in plants located in the South. But again, they rely on a complicated mix of domestic and imported parts and materials. Some automotive parts cross a border multiple times before ending up in a fully assembled car that’s ready to hit a dealer’s showroom.
President Donald Trump’s new 25% tariffs on auto imports, including imported parts that don’t comply with the rules of the U.S.-Canada-Mexico trade pact he negotiated in his first term, are already starting to raise prices on cars for sale on lots now, according to anecdotal accounts. Other tariffs, such as those on imported steel and aluminum — two key car-making materials — are bound to push up manufacturers’ costs, too.
Trump announced the auto tariffs in late March, calling them "permanent." On Monday, though, he said he was considering pausing some tariffs on car companies to give them "a little bit more time" to adjust.
Estimates of how much more cars will cost vary, but the consensus among forecasters is that the impact will be painful.
How much will tariffs raise car prices by?
The staff of The Kiplinger Letter estimate that new-car prices will rise by $5,000 to $10,000 in the case of foreign brands, and $3,000 for domestic vehicles.
In an analysis of the car-specific tariffs last month, Edmunds.com head of insights Jessica Caldwell noted that “it’s reasonable to expect that vehicle prices will rise, which presents an added challenge to an industry that is already grappling with ongoing affordability concerns.” Edmunds data show that the average transaction price of a new vehicle in February was already $47,373, before any tariffs began.
Vehicle availability also figures to worsen, as some key components or materials that used to be imported become prohibitively expensive and manufacturers struggle to line up domestically sourced replacements.
One source at a major automotive supplier tells the Letter that identifying and testing vehicle parts from a new supplier can be a months-long process. And as we witnessed recently with the semiconductor shortage, lacking even one or two components can slow or idle assembly lines, leading to shortages of new cars for sale.
Will used car prices go up because of tariffs?
Price hikes and less inventory may push would-be buyers to look at the used market instead of buying a new car. That in turn spells higher prices and more competition there, too.
Because of the supply chain problems that hampered production of new cars a few years ago, fewer vehicles were leased at the time, and so fewer lightly used, high-quality leased vehicles will be entering the used market now, just as more shoppers will be jockeying for them.
Other car costs to rise with tariffs
Even if you aren’t planning to buy a car – new or used – what happens on dealer lots is likely to affect you in other ways. For instance, the new tariffs on imported parts are going to push up repair and maintenance costs for all drivers, on everything from body work to routine brake jobs.
Car insurance premiums, which are already way up since the pandemic, figure to rise more, too, as repairing cars gets more expensive. And even if you don’t own a car, but rent one when you travel, you can expect higher rental rates and fewer options at rental agencies.
Should you buy a car before tariffs have a bigger impact?
The bottom line: If you’re in the market for a car, already own one or ever plan to rent one, you’re going to pay for the new automotive tariffs one way or another.
But before you rush to the dealer before tariffs reverberate, keep in mind it's always best to buy a car because you need it, not because you're afraid the car you want could become too expensive in the future or unavailable altogether.
Even before the new tariffs, prices were already high and inventories were limited, so it paid to be flexible about what to buy — and what features you really prioritize. That will be even more true now as the auto tariffs affect the market.
Don't let fear pressure you into buying. Focus on your personal situation, whether you need a new car, and what you really need from that car.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Jim joined Kiplinger in December 2010, covering energy and commodities markets, autos, environment and sports business for The Kiplinger Letter. He is now the managing editor of The Kiplinger Letter and The Kiplinger Tax Letter. He also frequently appears on radio and podcasts to discuss the outlook for gasoline prices and new car technologies. Prior to joining Kiplinger, he covered federal grant funding and congressional appropriations for Thompson Publishing Group, writing for a range of print and online publications. He holds a BA in history from the University of Rochester.
-
-
A QLAC Does So Much More Than Simply Defer Taxes
Here are the multiple ways you can use a QLAC, from managing retirement risks to creating income for specific retirement needs and wants.
By Jerry Golden, Investment Adviser Representative
-
Self-Directed Brokerage Accounts: Retirement's Hidden Gem?
SDBAs are underused and have a reputation for being risky, but when managed carefully they can help you grow your wealth faster than your company's 401(k).
By Scott M. Dougan, RFC, Investment Adviser
-
A QLAC Does So Much More Than Simply Defer Taxes
Here are the multiple ways you can use a QLAC, from managing retirement risks to creating income for specific retirement needs and wants.
By Jerry Golden, Investment Adviser Representative
-
Self-Directed Brokerage Accounts: Retirement's Hidden Gem?
SDBAs are underused and have a reputation for being risky, but when managed carefully they can help you grow your wealth faster than your company's 401(k).
By Scott M. Dougan, RFC, Investment Adviser
-
Early-Stage Startup Deals: How Does a SAFE Work?
Investing in an early-stage startup can get complicated fast, so the venture capital industry turns to other investing options. One is a SAFE.
By Murat Abdrakhmanov
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Struggle Amid Tariff Uncertainty
Boeing dropped after China suspended new aircraft orders, while Bank of America and Citi climbed on earnings beats.
By Karee Venema
-
Starbucks 2025 Dress Code Changes: See the New Look
The 2025 Starbucks dress code change features a uniformed look as part of creating a more familiar and friendly cafe experience.
By Sean Jackson
-
Ray Dalio Is Ringing Alarm Bells About 'Something Worse Than a Recession'
Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio has been sounding off about his concerns for the global economy as a result of tariffs and certain policies, as well as other factors.
By Alexandra Svokos
-
Should You Hire a Public Adjuster for Your Insurance Claim?
As natural disasters strike more often, insurance clients are asking, 'What should I do, or who should I hire, if my insurance company is jerking me around?'
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq.
-
Tips to Help Entrepreneurs Create Self-Sustaining Businesses
With the right processes and people in place, a truly sustainable business can be efficiently passed on to a successor and run profitably on its own.
By Jason L Smith, CEP®, BPC