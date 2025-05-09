Ford Sticker Shock: Tariffs Trigger Price Hikes on Popular Models

If you’ve been eyeing a new Ford lately, brace yourself — prices are going up. Ford recently announced that it’s raising the sticker prices on several popular models, citing rising costs from tariffs on imports from Mexico.

These tariffs are hitting the automaker hard, increasing manufacturing expenses and squeezing the supply chain. Unfortunately, that means higher costs are being passed on to car buyers.

If you’re thinking, “It’s not just Ford, right?” you’re correct. Other major car brands are dealing with similar challenges, but Ford’s reliance on Mexican imports means it’s feeling the pinch more than others. Tariffs and supply chain woes are driving up prices.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

How tariffs and supply chain woes are driving up prices

Currently, the U.S. imposes a 25% tariff on imported vehicles and parts from Mexico. This increase affects everything from raw materials to finished components, pushing costs up across the board. It’s not just tariffs — global supply chain disruptions have been a persistent problem for automakers since the pandemic, raising prices for everything from steel to semiconductors.

As these tariffs continue, the costs are expected to be passed directly to buyers through higher sticker prices, hurting affordability.

Which Ford models are seeing price hikes?

While most Ford cars are built in the U.S., several popular models manufactured in Mexico are directly impacted.

Ford Maverick

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dubbed “America’s most affordable pickup,” the Maverick has been a favorite for budget-conscious buyers. Starting May 2, Ford has raised its suggested retail price by $600 to $2,000 for Mavericks built in Mexico.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The all-electric Mach-E, also produced in Mexico, will see a similar price bump. For buyers drawn to this innovative EV, the price difference can be significant, particularly when combined with shifting incentives and rising EV costs across the industry.

Ford Bronco Sport

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another Mexican-made SUV, the Bronco Sport, joins the group with sticker increases in the same range.

While the price hikes vary by model and trim, the new tariffs have forced Ford to adjust prices mid-year, despite earlier reassurances that auto prices would remain stable in 2025.

According to statements from Ford reported by Reuters, the company isn’t passing on the full cost of tariffs to customers (yet), but these increases mark a shift.

The impact widens when you consider that economists estimate tariffs could add anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000 to the sticker price of imported vehicles, and $3,000 for domestic vehicles, according to the Kiplinger Letter Staff, depending on make and model.

How tariffs could impact your next Ford purchase

For buyers previously considering the Maverick or other imported Ford models as an entry-level pickup option, this tariff-driven surge could prompt a change in plans, including waiting for incentives or switching to different models.

Here are a few key things to watch out for in the coming months.

1. Sharp increases in retail prices

If you’re shopping for one of the affected Ford models, expect a jump in MSRP. Depending on the vehicle and trim, that increase may range from a few hundred dollars to thousands overnight.

This adjustment adds to typical mid-year pricing tweaks and local market markups.

2. Dealership inventory squeeze

Tariffs aren’t just driving prices up; they’re affecting availability. Many dealers are facing thinner inventories, with some models selling out faster as buyers rush to purchase before further increases.

3. Higher cost of ownership

Not only are upfront costs rising, but the prices of imported parts may also increase due to tariffs. Routine repairs and maintenance could become pricier, especially for vehicles dependent on Mexican-sourced components.

4. Market response and uncertainty

Ford isn’t alone. Other automakers with significant manufacturing or parts trails outside the U.S. are also revising prices, suspending financial guidance, or withdrawing from traditional forecasting as they wait for the dust to settle.

For instance, Ford paused its annual guidance due to unpredictable tariff effects and potential retaliatory moves from trade partners.

5. EV market turbulence

The Ford Mustang Mach-E, a key player in Ford’s electric vehicle ambitions, sits at the crossroads of tariff disruption and the broader struggles facing the EV market. Ford projects up to $5.5 billion in EV and software losses this year, on top of more than $10 billion in losses since 2023.

The price hike on the Mach-E comes as EV buyers face shrinking incentives and rising prices across the segment.

While the long-term outcome remains uncertain, automakers like Ford are adapting, absorbing some costs and reimagining supply chains, but consumer choices and prices are changing overnight.