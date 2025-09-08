From Job Loss to Free Agent: A Financial Professional's Transition Playbook (and Pep Talk)
The American workforce is in transition, and if you're among those affected, take heart. You have the skills, experience and smarts that companies need.
The United States has experienced a significant wave of job losses. As of May, at least 12% of the 2.4 million civilian federal workforce have been affected.
Overall, more than 260,000 federal employees have either left or are slated to leave since the shift began.
Meanwhile, in the private sector, tech companies alone shed almost 75,000 jobs by the end of May, according to a report by Challenger, Gray & Christmas — driven by cost-cutting amid ongoing economic uncertainty.
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Whether you've been downsized from a government post, laid off from a tech company or pushed out of a nonprofit, the feeling is the same: like being shoved out of a plane with no parachute.
Kiplinger's Adviser Intel, formerly known as Building Wealth, is a curated network of trusted financial professionals who share expert insights on wealth building and preservation. Contributors, including fiduciary financial planners, wealth managers, CEOs and attorneys, provide actionable advice about retirement planning, estate planning, tax strategies and more. Experts are invited to contribute and do not pay to be included, so you can trust their advice is honest and valuable.
You might be asking why you chose this career path at all — or staring at headlines wondering how your work became political or obsolete overnight.
But pause the panic. Here's what's still true: You matter. A lot.
You've got valuable experience
It's easy to feel flattened when loud voices with little understanding reduce your work to a punchline. But don't buy the narrative. You were never "just a bureaucrat," "just a manager" or "just staff."
You were, and still are, a skilled operator navigating some of the most complex systems in the world.
That experience isn't just valid — it's valuable. And it's in demand.
Let's look at the numbers. Those 260,000-plus workers leaving federal roles? That's a massive release of talent, experience and institutional knowledge into the broader economy.
The same goes for tens of thousands of private-sector professionals now navigating their next act.
That's not collapse. That's a talent wave. And you're part of it.
You're part of a movement
Let's put this in context. Nearly 60,000 federal workers have already been fired; 77,000 have taken buyouts. An additional 150,000 may still be on the chopping block. According to New York Times estimates, about 12% of the entire U.S. government workforce is either gone or in flux.
But that number really represents a massive wave of experience and institutional knowledge suddenly available to the broader economy.
That's you. And that's power.
You're ready for a change
So, let's be clear: You're not obsolete. You're valuable. And more than that, you're poised for a pivot.
As Stephen Covey said, "Shift your paradigm." This isn't the end of your career story. It's a new chapter.
The private sector, especially startups and high-growth companies, crave the skills you bring. And what you've picked up navigating federal systems isn't just résumé filler; it's entrepreneurial gold.
Consider this:
- You're fluent in regulations, which can save a company millions in compliance headaches.
- You've managed stakeholders across fractured, high-pressure environments.
- You've optimized processes under resource constraints.
- You know how to assess risk through trained, practiced analysis, not by gut feeling.
- You've written and evaluated grant proposals, pulled off logistics miracles and brought order to chaos.
Translation? You're not just job-ready; you're business-critical. And businesses are catching on. Increasingly, they're hiring ex-government pros precisely because you can help them navigate the growing maze of rules, risks and requirements without flinching.
So, if you're staring down a sudden, involuntary exit, here's the better lens: This is a relaunch. One where your public service isn't a handicap — it's your unfair advantage.
Some practical steps to consider
Now, let's talk practically.
This isn't about "finding another job." It's about redefining what you want this next act to look like.
Looking for expert tips to grow and preserve your wealth? Sign up for Building Wealth (soon to be called Adviser Intel), our free, twice-weekly newsletter.
Do a self-inventory. Think like a strategist: Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats — SWOT it out.
- What are your assets?
- Where do you shine?
- What kind of risks are you comfortable taking?
This clarity will make the path ahead more intentional and way less overwhelming.
And before you start blasting résumés, network. Not the performative, awkward kind. Build real relationships. Ask questions. Share something useful. Offer help before you ask for it. Real networking is about generosity, not self-promotion.
How about being your own boss?
Curious about entrepreneurship? Good. Some of you are built for it. But be honest: Do you have the financial runway? Are you ready for risk?
If you need to earn quickly, lean toward low-overhead, service-based businesses. Your skills — compliance, logistics, procurement, grant writing — are already a business model.
Start here:
- Offer consulting in the sector you know
- Write proposals or manage vendor contracts
- Help startups navigate policy, systems or reporting requirements
- Build a business around the pain points you already understand
But don't skip the legal fine print. If you've signed non-competes or confidentiality agreements, know the rules before you leap.
When in doubt, check oge.gov or get a legal consult. Smart protection isn't fear — it's foresight.
Remember this, too: You know procurement. You know, operations. You know how to make systems work. There are companies out there struggling with exactly the problems you've already solved. Who better to help them?
You.
Remember: You have lots to offer
Yes, the transition can be rough. Clients ghost. Startups fumble. But in exchange, you gain ownership, flexibility and the freedom to shape your career on your terms.
And if you worked in DEI, climate, public health or other "under-fire" roles, don't lose heart. Trends shift. But equity, sustainability and social good aren't fads. They're values.
Stay sharp. Stay ready. The pendulum will swing back.
In the end, this isn't about rejection. It's redirection. The job may be gone, but your skills, drive and impact? Still here. Still strong.
Related Content
- Over 50? You’re a Hot Ticket in Today’s Labor Market
- Six Winning Moves to Land a Job After 50
- Facing a Potential Job Loss? Here's How to Prepare
- How to Financially Get Through A Layoff
- Five Things to Do if You're Forced Into Early Retirement (and How to Reset and Recover)
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Gayle Jennings-O'Byrne is CEO of Wocstar Capital and Co-Founder of the Wocstar Fund, an early-stage venture fund using a female arbitrage strategy by investing in women of color tech entrepreneurs (“WOCstars”). Gayle (pronounced: Gay-lä) was named "10 Women Changing the Landscape of Leadership" by the New York Times (March 2021), one of the Top Black Venture Capitalists by Business Insider (February 2024) and Top 10 Women of Influence in Venture Capital by Venture Capital Journal (July 2022). Gayle has over 30 years of Wall Street and tech experience.
-
-
A Financial Planner's Top Five Items to Prioritize When Your Spouse Is Ill
During tough times, it's easy to overlook important financial details, but you'll be so much better off if you take care of these things right now.
-
Financial Flashback: How Smart Planners Weathered the 2008 Recession
SPONSORED What Gen X can learn from baby boomers who thrived in tough times
-
A Financial Planner's Top Five Items to Prioritize When Your Spouse Is Ill
During tough times, it's easy to overlook important financial details, but you'll be so much better off if you take care of these things right now.
-
'Rich' Tricks to Volunteer and Donate in Retirement
There may be some tax benefits to giving back in retirement.
-
An Expert Guide to Outsmarting Inflation: Don't Let It Restrict Your Retirement
Inflation is often underestimated when estimating retirement income, education funding or investment returns. These strategies can help preserve your purchasing power and reduce your financial anxiety.
-
Your 401(k) Options Just Got More Complicated: Here's What You Need to Know
Private equity, real estate and expanded annuities are now options, but they are more complex, less flexible and more expensive to own.
-
Use Your Next Vacation to Explore Your Roots
With some research and preparation, you can design a meaningful tour of your family’s ancestral home.
-
One Big Beautiful Bill, One Big Question: Will We Keep Giving?
The rules on charitable giving are changing. For some, tax deductions for donations are now an option. For others, that option may have been curtailed.
-
Five Destinations for Active and Chill Travelers Alike
Whether you reach for a paddleboard or a lounge chair, find your groove in a location that offers something for both kinds of travelers.
-
My First $1 Million: Federal Civil Servant and Analyst, 55, Hawaii
Ever wonder how someone who's made a million dollars or more did it? Kiplinger's My First $1 Million series uncovers the answers.