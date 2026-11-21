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Finding love online may be convenient, but it isn't necessarily cheap. Many major dating sites and apps let you create a profile and connect with potential romantic matches for free. However, users often have to pay to unlock additional features, such as advanced filters, increased profile visibility and the ability to see who's already liked them. Those perks can easily cost $20 to $50 per month or more.
And the monthly subscription is often just the beginning. Many dating apps offer additional paid features designed to help users stand out or connect with more potential matches. Between subscriptions, profile boosts and other extras, the cost of finding love online can quickly add up to hundreds of dollars a year.
Paying for a dating app isn't necessarily a bad use of money. The right premium features could save time or make it easier to find people you're compatible with. But before upgrading, it helps to know exactly what you're buying and how much that monthly charge could cost over time.
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Some dating sites don't publish a single nationwide price. Bumble, for example, says prices can vary based on the subscription tier, duration and package size. Prices can also differ depending on whether you subscribe for one month or commit to several months at once.
That means the price you see when you sign up could differ from the estimates below. Always check the final checkout screen before purchasing.
*Pricing is approximate and may vary by subscription length, platform, location, promotion and other factors. Longer commitments often have a lower monthly equivalent but may require a larger upfront payment.
Even at $50 per month, a dating subscription becomes a $600 annual expense if you keep it for a full year. Also, some of these plans have lifetime options that are pretty steep, and odds are a user may not spend several years on a particular app, so this makes the overall value even more questionable.
Then, if you maintain memberships on two platforms, for example, you could spend $1,200 per year, so it can add up very fast.
What do you actually get when you pay?
Before paying for a dating app, it's best to understand what you'll actually be getting for the price. Premium subscriptions generally include features that make dating apps easier to use and features intended to make you more visible to other users so you can match.
Hinge+, which costs approximately $29.99 to $34.99 per month, includes unlimited likes, the ability to view all incoming likes at once and advanced filtering preferences. Upgrading to HingeX costs approximately $49.99 to $59.99 per month and adds enhanced recommendations, priority likes and an always-on profile boost called Skip the Line. That's potentially $25 more per month for additional visibility.
Bumble Boost starts at approximately $16.99 per month and includes unlimited likes, SuperSwipes, a weekly Spotlight and the ability to rematch with expired connections. Bumble Premium starts at $32.99 per month and adds the ability to see who's already liked you, advanced filters, Incognito Mode and Travel Mode. Premium+, which starts at $54.99 per month, goes further by prioritizing a user's profile and likes.
Tinder follows a similar structure. Tinder Plus starts at $9.99 per month and includes unlimited likes, rewinds, ad-free swiping and Passport Mode. Tinder Gold starts at $24.99 per month and adds the ability to see who's already liked you, along with Super Likes and a monthly Boost. Tinder Platinum starts at $39.99 per month and adds prioritized likes.
Some of these features could genuinely save time. If you're looking for a partner who meets very specific criteria, for example, advanced filters may help you spend less time scrolling through incompatible profiles.
Other paid features are geared toward increasing exposure in the hopes of finding your match sooner. They can put your profile or "like" in a more prominent position, but keep in mind that greater visibility isn't the same thing as greater compatibility. No subscription can guarantee more dates, a better match or a long-term relationship.
Dating app extras can push the cost even higher
The monthly subscription for a dating app is often just the beginning. Many dating platforms also sell one-time features designed to make users stand out.
These relatively small purchases can easily become junk fees or impulse buys that may not even enhance your experience. Spending an extra $10 or $20 occasionally might not seem significant, but doing it repeatedly on top of a $30 or $50 subscription can substantially increase your annual dating budget.
Then, there are expenses outside the apps themselves. While optional, professional dating photos, profile-writing services, dating coaches, singles events and matchmaking services can all turn finding a partner into a major discretionary expense. And none of that includes the actual cost of going on dates.
Consider someone spending $50 per month on a premium app plus another $25 per month on boosts and other extras. That's $450 over six months. Add a $500 professional photo session and they've spent nearly $1,000 before accounting for transportation, meals, drinks, tickets or other date expenses.
Are premium dating apps worth the money?
Whether premium dating app services are worth the money or not can vary depending on your personal experience, including what you're spending, your intentions, and the results you're getting. But Pew Research Center did find that 58% of people who had paid for a dating site or app described their experience as positive, compared to 45% who had not paid.
However, women under 50 generally found no difference in an improved experience whether they paid a fee or not. In fact, some of them were overwhelmed or burnt out from the volume of messages they received and a lack of success overall. Also, a majority of men under 50 who've used dating apps think they have encountered scammers on some platforms, which is possible.
While it seems like feedback is a mixed bag, it's also important to set realistic expectations when using a dating app or paying for extra features. Most apps provide a free version that you can try out to test basic features and determine what you're looking for. From there, it may be better to start a trial for the premium service (if this is an option), so you can experience added features or commit to a shorter-term subscription that you can cancel at any time.
Set a dating budget before you start spending
Dating is discretionary spending, even if finding a partner is an important personal goal. Giving it its own budget can keep frustration from turning into impulse purchases or even financial regret. Set a dating or dating app budget early on by deciding how much you're comfortable with spending each month.
Include the dating app subscription fee as a base, but also factor in costs like restaurant meals, coffee dates, transportation, event tickets, clothing and any other dating-related expenses.
Also be wary of spending more simply because the app isn't producing the results you hoped for. Buying another Boost after a disappointing week can feel like you're improving your odds, but repeatedly paying for greater exposure can turn frustration into an expensive habit.
Thinking about upgrading? Dating services such as Match and eHarmony have offered Black Friday discounts on subscriptions.
Check for promotional pricing before signing up, but watch for automatic renewals, higher renewal rates and longer subscription commitments.
Know when it's time to cancel
Finally, don't forget about automatic renewals. Hinge says subscriptions automatically renew unless canceled at least 24 hours before the next billing period. Bumble also requires users to cancel through the platform where they subscribed, such as Apple, Google Play or Bumble itself. Match subscriptions include automatic renewal as well, and promotional discounts may apply only to the initial subscription period.
When you sign up, immediately put the renewal date on your calendar. That gives you a chance to evaluate the service before another payment goes through.
If a month or two of paying hasn't noticeably improved your experience, spending even more isn't necessarily the answer. You might try a different platform, return to the free tier or take a break from online dating altogether.
After all, paying for convenience, better filters or more visibility may be worthwhile. But even a $50-a-month subscription can't guarantee that the next person you swipe on will be the right one.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
Choncé is a personal finance freelance writer who enjoys writing about eCommerce, savings, banking, credit cards, and insurance. Having a background in journalism, she decided to dive deep into the world of content writing in 2013 after noticing many publications transitioning to digital formats. She has more than 10 years of experience writing content and graduated from Northern Illinois University.