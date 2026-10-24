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American Express and Airbnb are teaming up to give travelers more ways to earn rewards and save on vacation rentals at the same time. The new partnership, announced October 22, 2026, brings more than 1 million Airbnb listings worldwide to American Express Travel, along with expanded Membership Rewards opportunities and new benefits for eligible cardholders.
For travelers who already use Airbnb for family vacations, extended business trips or weekend getaways, this partnership could make American Express cards more rewarding. Eligible cardholders can earn up to 5X Membership Rewards points on qualifying prepaid Airbnb stays booked through Amex Travel.
However, there's a catch. The biggest statement credits are tied to Airbnb Luxe properties, and travelers must meet specific booking requirements to qualify. That means the new benefits may be more valuable to luxury travelers than those looking for affordable accommodations.
Here's how the partnership works and what to consider before booking your next Airbnb stay.
How to use the $600 American Express Lodging Credit for Airbnb stays
One of the biggest changes from the new partnership is the expansion of the $600 Hotel Credit, now called the $600 Lodging Credit. Previously, the benefit covered eligible prepaid hotel reservations through Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection.
Now, cardholders with the American Express Platinum Card® or The Business Platinum Card® from American Express can also use the credit toward qualifying Airbnb Luxe stays.
Airbnb Luxe is Airbnb's collection of high-end vacation rentals, including luxury estates, spacious villas and other premium accommodations. Standard Airbnb listings don't qualify for the credit.
To use the Lodging Credit on Airbnb, eligible cardholders must book a prepaid Airbnb Luxe stay of at least two nights through Amex Travel using their eligible card.
The $600 annual benefit is divided into two periods:
• January through June: Up to $300 in statement credits.
• July through December: Up to $300 in statement credits.
Unused credits don't carry over between periods, so cardholders can't apply the entire $600 toward one reservation in a single half of the year.
For example, if you book a qualifying two-night Airbnb Luxe stay for $1,300 in November, you could receive up to $300 in statement credits, assuming you haven't already used your credit for the second half of the year. The booking must be processed during the applicable benefit period, but you don't have to complete your stay before that period ends.
There's another important change coming for eligible cardholders who prefer hotels. Starting January 1, 2027, Fine Hotels + Resorts® reservations must be at least two nights to qualify for the Lodging Credit. Previously, eligible one-night stays could qualify. The Hotel Collection already requires a minimum two-night stay.
This change could make the benefit less flexible for travelers who frequently book single-night hotel stays or short business trips.
What's the catch with the new $250 Airbnb Experiences Credit?
American Express is introducing a new benefit that allows eligible cardholders to receive up to $250 annually in statement credits for Airbnb Experiences. These activities include guided tours, cooking classes, cultural excursions and other experiences hosted by local experts.
However, the credit isn't automatically available to everyone with the American Express Platinum Card® or The Business Platinum Card® from American Express. Cardholders must first book a qualifying prepaid Airbnb Luxe stay through Amex Travel to unlock the benefit.
Once the qualifying reservation is confirmed, eligible cardholders can receive up to $250 in statement credits for qualifying Airbnb Experiences purchased directly through Airbnb using their eligible card.
There's also a time limit. The Experiences Credit is available only for the remainder of the calendar year in which the qualifying Luxe reservation is confirmed.
For example, if you confirm a qualifying Airbnb Luxe reservation in November 2026, you could unlock up to $250 toward eligible Airbnb Experiences. However, you would need to make qualifying purchases before the end of 2026. The credit doesn't remain available for another 12 months.
Not every Airbnb Experience qualifies. Experiences that redirect customers to certain third-party booking platforms are excluded, so check the payment process before making a reservation.
How many Membership Rewards points can you earn on Airbnb stays?
The new partnership allows eligible American Express cardholders to earn between 2X and 5X Membership Rewards points on qualifying prepaid Airbnb bookings through Amex Travel. The rewards rate depends on which card you use. Terms Apply.
Here's how many points you could earn on a qualifying $2,000 Airbnb stay:
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Eligible card
Rewards rate
Points on $2,000
American Express Platinum Card® / The Business Platinum Card® from American Express
5X
10,000
American Express® Green Card
3X
6,000
Other eligible Membership Rewards cards
2X
4,000
Cardholders with the American Express Platinum Card® or The Business Platinum Card® from American Express can earn 10,000 Membership Rewards points on an eligible $2,000 booking. At an illustrative redemption value of one cent per point, that's approximately $100 in rewards value.
Meanwhile, eligible American Express® Green Card holders could earn 6,000 points, while other qualifying Membership Rewards cards could earn 4,000 points on the same reservation. The Green Card's 3X rate is an existing travel rewards benefit that also applies to eligible Airbnb bookings made directly through Airbnb.
Keep in mind that Membership Rewards points don't have a fixed dollar value. Their value depends on how you redeem them, whether for travel, gift cards or other eligible options.
Should you book Airbnb through Amex Travel or directly through Airbnb?
The new partnership gives American Express cardholders another way to earn rewards on vacation rentals. However, that doesn't necessarily mean booking through Amex Travel will always provide the best value.
Before reserving a property, compare the total cost and booking conditions through both platforms. Look at the final price, including cleaning fees, service fees, taxes and other charges. Prices may differ between booking options, so it's worth comparing the total cost before making a reservation.
Availability may also differ because the Amex Travel partnership includes a selection of Airbnb's global inventory rather than every property on the platform. Cancellation policies are another important consideration, especially for business travelers whose plans may change unexpectedly. Review the property's cancellation terms and any applicable deadlines before paying.
One convenience of the partnership is that Airbnb continues handling reservations, host communications and customer support. Although travelers discover participating properties through Amex Travel, they complete their reservations through Airbnb and manage their stays there.
It's also important to distinguish between earning and redeeming Membership Rewards points. Cardholders can earn bonus points on qualifying Airbnb reservations through Amex Travel, but they can't currently use Membership Rewards points to pay directly for these stays at checkout. Eligible cardholders may have the option to redeem points for a statement credit after the transaction posts, although redemption values can vary.
Is the Amex and Airbnb partnership worth it for travelers?
The American Express and Airbnb partnership could benefit frequent travelers, particularly those who already have the American Express Platinum Card® or The Business Platinum Card® from American Express and regularly book upscale accommodations.
For cardholders who prefer luxury vacation rentals, the ability to use the $600 Lodging Credit on qualifying Airbnb Luxe properties adds flexibility. The new $250 Airbnb Experiences Credit could provide additional value if they already plan to book activities or tours during their trips.
However, the benefits may be less appealing to travelers who typically book inexpensive vacation rentals or shorter stays. Standard Airbnb properties don't qualify for the Lodging Credit, and cardholders can't unlock the Experiences Credit without first making a qualifying Luxe reservation.
If you're considering opening an American Express Platinum Card® primarily for the Airbnb benefits, calculate how much you'd actually save based on your normal travel habits. Don't assume you'll receive the full $850 in value every year.
Most importantly, avoid spending more on a luxury rental simply to qualify for a statement credit. If you already enjoy premium Airbnb stays, the partnership offers more ways to earn rewards and potentially reduce travel costs.
For everyone else, the biggest advantage may be the opportunity to earn additional Membership Rewards points on accommodations they were already planning to book.
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Choncé is a personal finance freelance writer who enjoys writing about eCommerce, savings, banking, credit cards, and insurance. Having a background in journalism, she decided to dive deep into the world of content writing in 2013 after noticing many publications transitioning to digital formats. She has more than 10 years of experience writing content and graduated from Northern Illinois University.