Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals Under $50
You don't need to spend big to save big with Amazon Prime Day. Here is a selection of the best deals under $50.
The two-day Amazon Prime Day retail event is underway and sale prices last until Wednesday, July 17 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Prime members have exclusive access to deals and discounts on thousands of items items under $50. Our resident credit card expert found the best rewards credit cards to shop Amazon Prime Day, which can help you save even more.
Anyone can buy from Amazon, you don't need to be a Prime member to shop and make purchases. However, you just won't have access to the many perks that come with the service or the Amazon Prime Day deep discounts. A Prime membership costs 14.99 per month or $139 per year. Otherwise you could sign-up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of the deals. And it can by cancelled before it renews — set a reminder on your calendar to be sure to cancel before you are charged.
Here are some of the best deals we've found that cost under $50.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Best Amazon Prime Day deals for your health and home
Organize your kitchen, laundry room and closet with these deals:
- Airtight Food Storage Containers with Lids, Vtopmart 24 pcs Plastic Kitchen and Pantry Organization Canisters, BPA Free, Includes 24 Labels. Now $32.99. Save 38%.
- Calmbee Storage Bag Organizer, Foil and plastic Wrap Organizer with Cutter. It's made of bamboo and costs $39.98 with a 47% savings.
- Phomemo D30 Label Makers Machine. Now $26.99. Save 27%.
- EZVALO LED Under Cabinet Lights/Closet Lights, Wireless USB Charging, Motion Sensor Lighting 5 Pack. Now $46.99. Save 36%.
- Utoplike 4 pcs Bamboo Kitchen Drawer Dividers. Now $25.63. Save 31%.
- NaturalCozy Storage Cubes 11 Inch Cotton Rope Woven Baskets for Organizing, 3-PackNow $31.99. Save 33%.
- StorageWorks Shoe Organizer for Closet, Fabric Storage Bins with Clear Cove and Adjustable Dividers, Fits up to 14 Pairs. Now $28.49. Save 30%.
- Yecaye 4 Pack Bed Sheet Organizer, Foldable Linen Closet Organizers and Storage. Now $27.99. Save 22%.
- BROOKSTONE, 11 GALLONS, 24" Collapsible Laundry Basket. Now $27.99. Save 20%.
- HOUSE DAY Velvet Kids Hangers 60 Pack, Premium Children's Hangers for Closet. Now $31.49. Save 23%.
- SUOCO Laundry Hamper 26 Gal (100L)with Wheels, Lid and Bamboo Handles. Now $25.59. Save 20%.
- SONGMICS Clothes Drying Rack Stand 4-Tier, Foldable, Rolling Clothes Dryer Rack. Now $31.77. Save 28%.
These deals will help you improve your quality of life at home:
- Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor – works with Alexa. Now $46.99. Save 33%.
- Air Purifiers for Home Large Room up to 600 Ft², True Hepa Air Purifiers for Pets Hair, Dander, Smoke, and Pollen. Now $39.99. Save 49%.
- Handheld Steam Cleaner, Steam Cleaner for Home with 10 Accessory Kit, with Safety Lock. Now $39.97. Save 20%.
- 0zone Generator 30000mg - 0zone Machine for Car/Home/Smoke/Pet Odors. Now $40.00. Save 62%.
Best Amazon Prime Day early deals on tech for your home and pets
- Blink Video Doorbell, Two-way audio, HD video, Motion and Chime App Alerts and Alexa Enabled — Wired or Wire-free. Now 29.99. Save 50%.
- eufy Security Indoor Cam E220, Pan & Tilt, Indoor Security Camera, Voice Assistant Compatibility, Night Vision, Motion Tracking, HomeBase 3 Compatible. Now $34.99. Save 36%.
- Blink Mini 2, Plug-in smart security camera, HD night view in color, built-in spotlight, two-way audio, motion detection, Works with Alexa , 2 Cameras. Now $39.98. Save
- myQ Smart Garage Door Video Keypad with Wide-Angle Camera, Customizable PIN Codes,and Smartphone Control. Now $49.86. Save 50%.
- TEEHO TE001 Keyless Entry Door Lock with Keypad - Smart Deadbolt Lock for Front Door. Now $32.38. Save 45%.
- VEGER Portable Charger for iPhone Built in Cables and Wall Plug, USB C Power Bank, Compatible with iPhones, iPad, Samsung. Now $25.99. Save 30%.
- Power-Bank-Solar-Charger - 42800mAh Portable Charger, Built-in Super Bright Flashlight for Smartpones and Tablets. Now 29.98. Save 90%.
- Orbit 62056 One Outlet Single-Dial Hose Faucet Timer. Now $26.61. Save 47%.
- Veken 95oz/2.8L Stainless Steel Pet Fountain, Automatic Cat Water Fountain Dog Water Dispenser with Replacement Filter. Now $27.99. Save 20%.
- Furbo 360° Dog Camera + Nanny Bundle: Home Security & Dog Safety Alerts, Rotating Pet Treat Dispenser Camera with Speaker (Additional Subscription Required at Setup.)Now $49.99. Save 51%.
Best Amazon Prime Day early deals on beauty products
- Skincare Fridge With Dimmable LED Light Mirror, 4L Makeup Mini Fridge. It comes in five colors. Now $41.56. Save 90%.
- Caboodles On-The-Go Girl Makeup Box, Hard Plastic Makeup Organizer Box, Built-In Mirror, Secure Latch for Safe Travel. Now $29.74. Save 5%.
- Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder,19.3 OZ. Now $29.99. Save 36%.
- MaryRuth's Multivitamin Multimineral Supplement for Women + Hair Growth Vitamins. Now $26.56. Save 41%.
- Blissy Silk Pillowcase - 100% Pure Mulberry Silk. Now $49.99. Save 44%.
Best Amazon Prime Day early deals on items for babies and toddlers
- Frida Baby 3-in-1 Cool Mist Humidifier for Baby with Diffuser + Nightlight, Baby Humidifier. Now $29.91. Save 34%.
- Twilight 5” 88 Coil Inner Spring Crib And Toddler Mattress, Greenguard Gold Certified. Now $36.56. Save 31%.
- Mayfair NextStep2 Toilet Seat with Built-In Toddler Potty Training Seat Now 39.09. Save 29%.
- VTech VM819 Baby Monitor, 2.8” Screen, Night Vision, 2-Way Audio, Temperature Sensor and Lullabies, Secure Transmission. Now $39.95. Save 38%.
- dearlomum Retractable Baby Gate,Mesh Baby Gate. Now 37.99. Save 34%
Related Content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation.