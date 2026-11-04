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Every amateur golfer knows the moment. The ball keeps finding the trees, and somewhere on the back nine, a thought creeps in: Maybe I need new clubs.
You buy the latest driver and walk to the tee convinced this round will be different. It usually isn't. The clubs were never the problem. The swing was.
Artificial intelligence is the shiny new club of personal finance, and it's genuinely impressive. Ask it to model a Roth conversion or compare two funds and you get an answer in seconds that once took an analyst an afternoon.
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I'm not here to talk anyone out of using it. I use technology every day, and the math these tools do is remarkable.
But a tool only answers the question you ask, and in financial planning, knowing what to ask is the entire game. If you don't know what to ask for, you get an answer that looks confident and complete while leaving the most important decisions untouched.
These tools also sometimes fabricate answers outright, a failure the industry politely calls a hallucination.
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It's not the answer, it's the question
Type "What should I invest in?" into any AI tool, and it will hand you a portfolio. What it won't ask first is the part that determines whether you keep what you make.
Where should that investment live: a taxable account, a Roth, a trust, an entity?
Should the business you built be held personally, in an S Corp, or in a structure that shields it from a lawsuit that hasn't happened yet?
When you buy the next property, do you use your own capital or borrow, and what does that choice do to your taxes, liquidity and estate a decade from now?
Those aren't math questions, they're strategy questions, and the right answer depends on how you earn, what you own, who depends on you and where you're trying to go. A surgeon midway through her peak earning years, a business owner planning an exit and an executive holding concentrated stock can all type the same prompt and get the same answer.
In my 30-plus years working with clients in these situations, all three would be poorly served by AI, because the answer never accounted for the three different lives behind the question.
That's the worry that keeps successful people up at night. Not "Can I find a good investment?" but the quieter one: "Am I doing the right things with what I've built, or just the familiar things that sound smart?" A tool that only responds when spoken to can't reach that worry, because it doesn't know what you forgot to ask.
Club vs swing
The clubs are the tools. The swing is the strategy. We live in a culture obsessed with clubs. The hot stock tip is a club. The new app is a club. AI is the most impressive club anyone has handed us yet.
After three decades I would still rather have a professional's swing and an old set of clubs than a new bag and no idea how to use it. The best players in the world don't win on equipment; they win on the swing and the team reading the course beside them.
AI gives you better clubs. It does not give you a better swing. The swing is knowing which club to pull, when to lay up and how one shot sets up the next. In planning terms, the swing is coordination: how your tax strategy talks to your investments, how those investments talk to your legal structures, how your estate documents talk to your insurance and how all of it moves toward the life you want. No tool coordinates that, because coordination isn't a calculation. It's judgment.
You don't need to become the expert
You don't have to master AI, tax law, entity structuring and estate planning to win from here. You need a guide who already understands how the pieces fit and a bench to call on when your situation demands it.
Consider how quickly real planning stops being a math problem. The same investment in the wrong account can quietly cost you for decades. Tax strategy can't be an April event; it's a year-round design touching every other decision.
Legal structures determine how you own your business and real estate and how exposed you are when something goes wrong. Estate documents matter even without a taxable estate. Insurance, from disability to long-term care to liability, keeps one bad event from unwinding a lifetime of good decisions.
Then there's the question AI rarely raises on its own: when do you borrow, and when do you use your own capital? That one decision runs straight through taxes, investments, liquidity and estate. Answer it in isolation, and you can win the transaction and lose the plan.
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Watch for shiny club syndrome
The most expensive mistakes at this level are the quiet ones. The asset owned in the wrong place. The entity never set up. The coverage never bought. The borrowing decision made in isolation. Nothing appears to go wrong in any single year, which is why it's easy to keep coasting, and the cost shows up later in taxes you didn't have to pay and protection you didn't have when you needed it.
If AI has you asking better questions about your money, that's progress. Do one thing this week: Pick the largest asset you own and ask why you own it the way you do. If the answer is "That's just how it ended up," you've found a conversation worth having.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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Mark Clark, CFP®, CKA®, is the Founder and President of Prestige Advisors, Inc., where he helps business owners and high-income individuals with personal financial planning and tax strategies. With over 30 years of professional investment management and strategic wealth accumulation experience, Clark stays current on trends and strategic planning options through ongoing education and participation in professional mastermind groups such as the Dunham Advisory Board, an invitation-only group hosted by Dunham & Associates Investment Counsel, Inc.