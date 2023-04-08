Value Investing and Values-Based Investing Gain Momentum
Investors are looking for stocks that are underpriced, and more of them want to invest not just in value, but also in values.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
The new paradigm of investing takes into consideration both sides of the proverbial coin: the quantitative and the qualitative. Investors are looking back at historical returns and are also looking forward at the future implications of their investments, reviewing both the numbers and the narratives.
They’re already familiar with the quantitative side of the coin — returns, yields and percentages — and they’re becoming increasingly interested with the qualitative side of the coin — business objectives, culture and practices. The new paradigm of investing focuses on both compounding interest and interests — value investing and values-based investing.
People mainly invest their money to preserve and grow their wealth. Investing cash gives your money the potential to increase in value and outpace inflation. Outpacing inflation is top of mind for everyone these days, as we continue battling the inflation dragons heating the economy. When investment returns don’t outpace the inflation dragons, the loss of purchasing power ensues. When investment returns do outpace the inflation dragons, the gains contribute to wealth creation.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
For these reasons, it's incredibly important to consider returns, yields and percentages when investing. Investors construct their investment strategy based on various factors such as risk tolerance, financial goals and investment time horizon. An investment strategy may include value investing, depending on the desired strategy and the market cycle.
What Is Value Investing?
Value investing is the buying of stocks that appear underpriced relative to a company’s fundamentals. Value stocks are equities trading at a lower price than their intrinsic value. Essentially, the stock appears to be “on sale.”
To determine whether a stock is underpriced, analysts and investors look to quantitative metrics such as: price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, price-to-book (P/B) ratio and earnings per share (EPS).
Qualitative factors are also taken into consideration — cyclical business, headline news and the overall market cycle.
What’s particularly interesting at the moment is the financial sector. The financial sector is value-dominated, and analysts and investors have a close eye on bank stocks as we continue seeing bank failures and acquisitions.
Value investing tends to get more attention during bear markets and high inflation. Given the current market, value investing is gaining emphasis in investment conversations.
What Is Values-Based Investing?
What’s also gaining emphasis in investment conversations is that of values-based investing. Values-based investing is the buying of stocks that align with your personal fundamentals and core values. This investment approach invites the investor to consider factors on the qualitative side of the coin.
To determine whether a stock is aligned with your values, you might consider a company’s business objectives, culture and practices.
For example, perhaps a detergent company tests its products on animals in an inhumane way. This company’s practices may not be something that you want to get behind. You vote with your wallet when you decide to invest in company A over company B. This is powerful. And with so many investment options available today, it’s easier to invest in companies that align with your values, all the while achieving your portfolio objectives.
Value and values-based investing are gaining momentum in the current environment. (For more about this, see the article Value Investing Is Back.)
Market volatility, bear markets and high inflation are usually catalysts for revisiting your investment portfolio. Many investors are doing so with both value and values in mind, truly considering both sides of the proverbial coin.
Optimizing for wealth creation and positive impact for the future is more accessible now than ever before. As we slay the dragons and escape the bears, it’s possible to run toward a prosperous and sustainable future.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC (opens in new tab) or with FINRA (opens in new tab).
Recently named one of the Top 100 Women of the Future, Jennifer is a certified Private Wealth Advisor who founded Invisible Wealth (opens in new tab), which provides strategic, future-forward, consultancy services. Jennifer has worked at some of the top Private Wealth Management institutions in the world, namely Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Fidelity. She earned her Juris Doctor from Suffolk University Law School in Boston and her Certified Private Wealth Advisor designation from Booth Business School in Chicago. While at Fidelity, she developed a proof of concept and prototype for an enterprise solution, which was advanced into incubation.
-
-
How Much is Spent on Child Care
How much are you spending on child care? Not only has quality child care become less available since the pandemic, it’s also become drastically less affordable.
By Erin Bendig • Published
-
NBA Takes Steps to Ease Cannabis Restrictions: This Week in Cannabis Investing
The NBA's new collective bargaining agreement makes strides in reducing marijuana restrictions for players.
By Morgan Paxhia • Published
-
Want Your Financial Future to Look Brighter? Here’s Where to Start
While we personally don’t have control over some of the biggest financial worries, there are strategies we can use to weather the risks and achieve a successful retirement.
By Kelly LaVigne, J.D. • Published
-
Are Roth IRAs Really as Great as They’re Cracked Up to Be?
While a Roth IRA is an excellent tax strategy, that doesn’t mean you should underestimate the benefits of a traditional tax-deferred retirement account.
By Edward F. Downey • Published
-
How Far Should a Lawyer Go to Honor His Duty to a Client?
Relationships with friends and family can be at risk when a lawyer is faced with an ethical obligation to warn them of potential trouble ahead.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. • Published
-
Can I 1031 into a Qualified Opportunity Zone?
There is a short answer and a long, interesting answer that could save investors thousands of dollars. Let’s explore the ins and outs to help you make the best call for your investment dollars.
By Daniel Goodwin • Published
-
Medicare Checklist: Avoid Costly Enrollment Mistakes
When you sign up for each part of Medicare matters, as one man's recently publicized issue shows. This enrollment checklist flags important info you need to know.
By Joelle Spear, CFP® • Published
-
Want to Reduce Investment Taxes? Consider These Five Ways
Strategies such as using tax-efficient funds, asset location, tax-loss harvesting and more could help you keep more of your money.
By Julie Virta, CFP®, CFA, CTFA • Published
-
Three Tips for Personal Debt Management
It takes both short- and long-term planning to stay on top of your finances. Adopt good debt management habits now, and you’ll be much happier in the long run.
By Vincent Birardi, CFP®, AIF®, MBA • Published
-
Social Security Optimization If You Save More Than $250,000
When you choose to take benefits will make a difference in how your income and assets play out over many years. Let’s explore some scenarios.
By Michael Decker • Published