Why Is UNH Stock Soaring After Earnings?
UnitedHealth beat expectations for the first quarter, sending UNH stock up over 5%. Here's what you need to know.
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) stock is soaring over 5% in Tuesday's session after the company beat both earnings and revenue estimates for its fiscal 2024 first quarter.
UNH stock can certainly use the boost considering it was down 15% for the year-to-date heading into today's trading. This makes it one of the worst Dow Jones stocks of 2024 so far.
The company reported revenue of $99.8 billion and adjusted earnings of $6.91 per share for the three months ended March 31, which exceeded analysts' estimates of $99.3 billion and $6.61 per share, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, UnitedHealth's revenue increased 8.6% and its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were up 10.4%.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Also in the quarter, UnitedHealth's medical care ratio (MCR) expanded 210 basis points to 84.3% from 82.2% in the year-ago period, which it said was due to "revenue effects of the Medicare funding reductions, considerations driven by the Change Healthcare cyberattack, including accommodations to support care providers, medical reserve and development effects, and business mix."
The MCR measures medical costs as a percentage of premium revenue, and the lower the figure, the better.
UnitedHealth's adjusted EPS does not include a $683 million impact or approximately 74 cents per share, net of tax, incurred from a cyberattack at its Change Healthcare unit. For the full year, the company expects the impact to be between $1.15 per share and $1.35 per share.
"The core story at UnitedHealth Group remains our colleagues delivering improved experiences for the people we serve and driving balanced growth even while swiftly and effectively addressing the attack on Change Healthcare," UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty said in a statement.
As a result of its strong performance in the first quarter, UnitedHealth maintained its full-year adjusted EPS outlook of $27.50 to $28.00.
Earnings season is just getting started
The earnings calendar is heating up as the season gets rolling. After the market closes today, we'll get earnings reports from United Airlines (UAL), J.B. Hunt Transport (JBHT) and Interactive Brokers (IBKR), amongst others.
And before the market opens tomorrow, we'll get reports from ASML (ASML), Travelers Companies (TRV), Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and Prologis (PLD), amongst others.
Related Content
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Retirees Face Significant Tax Bills Due to Fraud
Fraud A new report sheds light on how older adult scam victims end up with big tax bills and lost retirement savings.
By Kelley R. Taylor Published
-
What Not to Do if an Employee or Loved One Is Kidnapped
Businesses need to have a crisis plan in place so that everyone knows what to do and how to do it. Sometimes, calling the authorities isn’t recommended.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. Published
-
What Is Proxy Season and Should You Vote?
Proxy season is upon us, allowing investors to weigh in on corporate leadership and policies. Here, we look at proxy season and whether you should vote.
By Kyle Woodley Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Reverse Lower as Treasury Yields Spike
A good-news-is-bad-news retail sales report lowered rate-cut expectations and caused government bond yields to surge.
By Karee Venema Last updated
-
Amazon Eyes $2 Trillion Market Cap as CEO Talks AI, Cost Cuts
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy thinks there’s "a long way to go" in all of its businesses and that could be good for investors.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Leads as Magnificent 7 Stocks Rise
Strength in several mega-cap tech and communication services stocks kept the main indexes higher Thursday.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Costco Hikes Its Dividend: What Income Investors Need To Know
Costco just made a shareholder-friendly move, increasing its dividend.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Tumble After a Hot Inflation Print
Equities retreated after inflation data called the Fed's rate-cut plans into question.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
March CPI Report Comes in Hot: What the Experts Are Saying About Inflation
CPI A blowout inflation report pushes back the timing of Fed rate cuts.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Mixed Ahead of Key Inflation Reading
Equities struggled before tomorrow's big Consumer Price Index report.
By Dan Burrows Published