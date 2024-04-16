Why Is UNH Stock Soaring After Earnings?

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) stock is soaring over 5% in Tuesday's session after the company beat both earnings and revenue estimates for its fiscal 2024 first quarter.

UNH stock can certainly use the boost considering it was down 15% for the year-to-date heading into today's trading. This makes it one of the worst Dow Jones stocks of 2024 so far.

The company reported revenue of $99.8 billion and adjusted earnings of $6.91 per share for the three months ended March 31, which exceeded analysts' estimates of $99.3 billion and $6.61 per share, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, UnitedHealth's revenue increased 8.6% and its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were up 10.4%.

Also in the quarter, UnitedHealth's medical care ratio (MCR) expanded 210 basis points to 84.3% from 82.2% in the year-ago period, which it said was due to "revenue effects of the Medicare funding reductions, considerations driven by the Change Healthcare cyberattack, including accommodations to support care providers, medical reserve and development effects, and business mix."

The MCR measures medical costs as a percentage of premium revenue, and the lower the figure, the better.

UnitedHealth's adjusted EPS does not include a $683 million impact or approximately 74 cents per share, net of tax, incurred from a cyberattack at its Change Healthcare unit. For the full year, the company expects the impact to be between $1.15 per share and $1.35 per share.

"The core story at UnitedHealth Group remains our colleagues delivering improved experiences for the people we serve and driving balanced growth even while swiftly and effectively addressing the attack on Change Healthcare," UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty said in a statement.

As a result of its strong performance in the first quarter, UnitedHealth maintained its full-year adjusted EPS outlook of $27.50 to $28.00.

