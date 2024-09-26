What McDonald's Latest Dividend Hike Means for Investors
McDonald's announced its 48th straight dividend increase. Here's why dividend growth is so important.
McDonald's (MCD) gave income investors something to cheer about Thursday when the fast food giant announced another dividend hike, extending its long streak of annual increases.
The company's latest 6% raise brings McDonald's quarterly dividend to $1.77 per share, or $7.08 per share on an annual basis. This works out to be less than 60% of analysts' expected earnings of $11.82 for McDonald's full fiscal year, suggesting this payout is secure. The next dividend is payable on December 16 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2.
Incredibly, this latest increase marks the 48th consecutive year in which McDonald's has raised its annual dividend payment.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Why McDonald's dividend hikes matter
Businesses with dependable dividend growth are important for several reasons. For one, "companies that raise their payouts like clockwork decade after decade can produce superior total returns (price change plus dividends) over the long run, even if they sport apparently ho-hum yields to begin with," writes Dan Burrows, senior investing writer at Kiplinger, in his feature on the best dividend stocks for dependable dividend growth.
Indeed, MCD stock is up 12.6% on a price return basis over the past 12 months, but 14.1% higher when you add in the dividend. Over the past five years, McDonald's is up 58.8% on a total return basis vs 42.8% just based on price.
Additionally, dividend growers offer some peace of mind to investors. "After all, any company that manages to raise its dividend year after year – through recession, war, market crashes and more – is demonstrating both its financial resilience and its commitment to returning cash to shareholders," Burrows adds.
McDonald's decades-long streak of consistent dividend growth makes it a member of the Dividend Aristocrats, the best dividend stocks in the S&P 500 that have consistently raised their annual payouts for 25 straight years.
And if it makes it to 50 consecutive years of dividend hikes, McDonald's will join the elite group of Dividend Kings.
Is MCD stock a buy, sell or hold?
Analysts are upbeat toward the Dow Jones stock. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the consensus recommendation among the 37 analysts it tracks that are following MCD is a Buy.
However, analysts' price targets have struggled to keep up with McDonald's recent rally. Currently, the average analyst price target of $302.44 represents implied upside of less than 1% to current levels.
Financial services firm Jefferies is one of the more bullish outfits on MCD stock with a Buy rating and $330 price target.
"Management has focused on the 3 'Ds': digital, delivery, and drive-thru, and a '4th D' now in focus, i.e., an acceleration in new unit growth," said Jefferies analyst Andy Barish in a September 9 note. He added that his firm expects an operating margin in the mid-to-high 40% range and they see further acceleration in chicken sandwich momentum and rewards as potential drivers of near-term same-store sales growth.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Micron Stock Solidifies Strong Buy Status After Earnings
Micron stock is soaring Wednesday after the memory chipmaker's fiscal Q4 earnings beat expectations and it gave an upbeat outlook. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Capital Gains in Retirement: Managing Taxes, Social Security and RMDs
Capital Gains Capital gains tax can significantly impact your funds and financial planning for retirement.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
Micron Stock Solidifies Strong Buy Status After Earnings
Micron stock is soaring Wednesday after the memory chipmaker's fiscal Q4 earnings beat expectations and it gave an upbeat outlook. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
How Retirement Plans Are Divided in Divorce
Here's what you need to know about QDROs (qualified domestic relations orders), which determine how assets in a soon-to-be ex-spouse's retirement plans or pension will be distributed.
By Andrew Hatherley, CDFA®, CRPC® Published
-
Coverdell Education Savings Accounts: A Deep Dive
While there are some limitations on income and contributions, as well as other restrictions, a Coverdell can be a bit more flexible than a 529 plan.
By Denise McClain, JD, CPA Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Struggle Ahead of Rate-Cut Clues
Markets were mixed before a speech by Fed Chief Powell slated for tomorrow morning.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
KB Home Stock Slides After Earnings: What to Know
KB Home stock is lower Wednesday after the homebuilder reported mixed earnings results and revised its full-year outlook.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stitch Fix Falls Deeper Into Penny-Stock Territory After Earnings
Stitch Fix stock is spiraling after the online clothing retailer reported mixed earnings results and provided a dismal outlook. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
What's Next for Visa Stock After DOJ Lawsuit?
Visa stock continues to fall after the Justice Department accused the payments giant of monopolizing the debit card market. Here's what investors need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Five Tax Strategies to Preserve Your Retirement Savings
From Roths to HSAs to creative Social Security timing, retirees have many options to minimize their taxes. You might be surprised what a difference it can make.
By Steve Reder Published