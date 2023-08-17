Stock Market Today: Tech Stocks Lag as Treasury Yields Spike
All three major indexes closed lower Thursday as the 10-year Treasury yield hit its highest level since 2008.
Stocks struggled for direction Thursday as investors digested some good-news-is-bad-news economic data and the latest batch of earnings reports.
The bulk of the day's price action was to the downside, though, with tech stocks seeing outsized losses as Treasury yields spiked to levels not seen since the Great Financial Crisis.
On the economic front, the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index swung to a positive reading of 12.0 in August from last month's reading of -13.5. This was the first time since May 2022 that all of the survey's indicators – general activity, new orders and shipments – were positive.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Additionally, the Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell by a more-than-expected 11,000 last week to 239,000. "This morning's unemployment claims data continues to point to a tight labor market while yesterday's release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting revealed that policymakers still believe considerable inflation risks exist," says José Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers. As such, the possibility remains that the Fed will hike rates again at its November meeting, Torres adds.
Futures traders are currently pricing in a 37% probability of a quarter-point rate hike at the November meeting, up from 27.8% one week ago, according to CME Group.
Walmart stock drops despite earnings beat
In single-stock news, Walmart (WMT, -2.2%) was the latest major retailer to report earnings. In the second quarter, the blue chip retailer reported better-than-expected earnings of $1.84 per share on revenue of $161.6 billion. Additionally, U.S. same-store sales were up 6.4%, well above the 4.1% analysts were expecting, while inventory levels fell 8% from the year prior. The company also raised its full-year guidance.
"Walmart performed better than Target (TGT) due to online spending and mostly because it sells more everyday staples," says Anthony Denier, CEO of investing platform Webull. "Still, rising energy prices, student loan payments starting up again, inflation, more rate hikes and tighter lending standards present headwinds for the retail sector."
Elsewhere, CVS Health (CVS) plummeted 8.1% after Blue Shield of California said it will no longer use the drugstore chain and healthcare services company as its preferred pharmacy benefits partner. While CVS will still provide specialty drugs to Blue Shield of California, the nonprofit health insurer will use Mark Cuban's Cost Plus Drug Company and Amazon Pharmacy as its main pharmacy network.
U.S. Steel rises on reports of another potential bidder
Another notable mover today was U.S. Steel (X), which added 0.2% after Reuters reported ArcelorMittal (MT, +0.7%) is considering a potential buyout offer for the Pittsburgh-based steel company.
ArcelorMittal would join Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF, -2.5%) and privately owned Esmark as potential suitors for the company. The two firms have recently put in offers of $7.3 billion and $7.8 billion, respectively, for U.S. Steel. As a result, shares of X have shot up almost 40% in the past week.
As for the major indexes, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.8% at 34,474, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.8% to 4,370. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.2% to 13,316 as rate-sensitive tech and communication services stocks like Apple (AAPL, -1.5%) and Netflix (NFLX, -3.0%) fell amid spiking Treasury yields. Most notably, the 10-year Treasury yield jumped 2.6 basis points to 4.284% – its highest level since early 2008. (A basis point = 0.01%)
Related Content
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is an investing editor and options expert at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
Bond Yields Highest Since 2008
The yield on the 10-year Treasury increased 1.6 basis points to reach 4.258% on Wednesday afternoon, up from 4.22% on Tuesday. This is the highest level it had been since June 13, 2008.
By Erin Bendig Published
-
5 Consumer Trends to Keep an Eye on for the Long Term
sponsored Here are five key things and categories to keep in mind as you're thinking about investing and considering the economic landscape in the coming months and years.
By Sponsored Content Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Lower After Fed Minutes
While the major indexes finished lower for a second straight day, Target gained ground after its Q2 earnings beat.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: China Woes Weigh on Stocks; Homebuilders Get a Buffett Boost
The major market indexes closed lower on Tuesday after China unexpectedly cut several key interest rates.
By Karee Venema Published
-
5 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Buying (and 8 He's Selling)
Warren Buffett Warren Buffett made bets on the housing market, cut back on GM and ultimately sold more stocks than he bought in Q2.
By Dan Burrows Last updated
-
Stock Market Today: A Mega-Cap Tech Stock Added $72 Billion in Value on Monday
The major benchmarks closed higher as a trillion-dollar tech stock soared on bullish analysis.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Mixed on Wholesale Inflation Surprise
A hot reading on producer prices led to widespread selling, but a handful of blue chip stocks carved out gains.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Notch Hard-Fought Win After July CPI Report
The major market indexes closed up after Thursday's inflation data, but finished well off their session highs.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Drop Ahead of CPI, WeWork Tanks on Bankruptcy Concerns
The major indexes closed lower for a second straight day amid a batch of disappointing earnings reports.
By Karee Venema Published
-
How to Start Investing In the Stock Market: A Beginner's Guide
Learning how to invest in the stock market can be overwhelming, but this guide provides some first steps for newbies.
By Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA Published