Stock Market Today: Stocks Swing Lower as Chipmakers Slump
The main indexes erased an early lead Thursday as several semiconductor stocks sold off.
Stocks opened higher Thursday as investors took in some early morning updates on inflation and consumer spending. The positive price action quickly faded, though, as a selloff in semiconductor stocks sent the main indexes into the red.
Thursday's busy economic calendar included the February Producer Price Index (PPI), which measures what businesses are paying suppliers for goods. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed the PPI rose 0.6% from January to February, and was up 1.6% on an annual basis. Both figures were higher than economists were expecting.
Core PPI, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, was also higher than anticipated, rising 0.4% month-to-month and 2.8% year-over-year.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Retail sales were also released earlier. While January's data showed retail sales fell by a wider-than-expected margin, Thursday morning's report indicated a rebound in February. Specifically, the Census Bureau said retail sales rose 0.6% from January to February, though this was below economists' estimates for an 0.8% gain.
Meanwhile, a report from the Labor Department showed that initial jobless claims unexpectedly fell last week, declining by 1,000 to 209,000.
"Scorching wholesale inflation data amidst this morning's lower-than-expected unemployment claims are sending market players back to the drawing board as they reevaluate the path of potential Fed rate cuts," says José Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers.
Indeed, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool, futures traders are now pricing in a 54% chance the first quarter-point rate cut will come in June, down slightly from yesterday's 58%. Odds it will come in July are currently at 48%, up from 46% one day ago.
Microsoft adds $77 billion in market value on AI news
In single-stock news, Microsoft (MSFT) jumped 2.4%, adding $77 billion in market value, after the software giant said it will launch Copilot for Security on April 1. The generative AI (artificial intelligence) tool can help businesses respond to cybersecurity attacks and will boost Microsoft's top line with its "pay-as-you-go" pricing model.
"We expect a warm reception from customers to MSFT's usage-based pricing, as it will provide businesses a low-cost opportunity (initially) to pursue interesting cybersecurity use cases," says Mizuho Securities analyst Gregg Moskowitz, who has a Buy rating on the Dow Jones stock. "We also expect to see good monetization as efficiency and accuracy benefits become more apparent to users."
Robinhood pops as trading volume spikes
Robinhood Markets (HOOD) was another notable gainer, adding 5.2%. Last night, the online trading platform released its operating data for February, which showed that trading volumes were much higher year-over-year for stocks (+41%), options (+33%) and crypto (86%).
Also lifting the stock was a bullish note from Bernstein analyst Gautam Chhugani, who initiated coverage on HOOD with an Outperform (Buy) rating and a $30 price target – representing implied upside of 66% to current levels.
"The buy-side and sell-side, alike, refuse to see what we see – a monster of a crypto cycle over 2024-25," Chhugani says. "We expect crypto market cap to reach $7.5 trillion vs $2.6 trillion today," which should lead to impressive growth in Robinhood's crypto revenue, the analyst adds.
Still, the main indexes closed in negative territory as several large- and mega-cap semiconductor stocks sold off. Nvidia (NVDA), for one, fell 3.2%, while Advanced Micro Devices (AMD, -4.0%) and Intel (INTC, -X%) also declined.
As for the main indexes, the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.3% to 16,128, the S&P 500 dropped 0.3% to 5,150, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.4% to 38,905.
Related content
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
50 Pi Day 2024 Deals — Pizza, Pies and More
From Burger King and Little Caesars to Starbucks and Pizza Hut, round up these Pi Day deals and discounts
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
Why These Homebuilders' Stock Buybacks Are Important for Investors
Strong housing demand makes homebuilders an ideal long-term investment. The fact that these four are actively buying back their stock only sweetens the pot.
By Louis Navellier Published
-
Why These Homebuilders' Stock Buybacks Are Important for Investors
Strong housing demand makes homebuilders an ideal long-term investment. The fact that these four are actively buying back their stock only sweetens the pot.
By Louis Navellier Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Mixed Ahead of Retail Sales, PPI
Stocks took a breather Wednesday as investors looked ahead to tomorrow's inflation data.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Nabs New Record Close After February CPI
Strong gains for Oracle and Nvidia helped the main indexes brush off hotter-than-anticipated inflation data.
By Karee Venema Published
-
February CPI Report: What the Experts Are Saying About Inflation
CPI Another hotter-than-expected CPI report muddies the timing for the first interest rate cut.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
9 Tips to Successfully Rent Out Your Home
Many people don't want to sell homes with low mortgages, so a more attractive option is renting. There are many steps to make renting out your home work.
By Daniel Bortz Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Struggle Ahead of February CPI Report
The main indexes had trouble getting off the ground Monday as Wall Street waits for tomorrow's inflation update.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Where Can the Magnificent Seven Stocks Go in 2024?
The Magnificent Seven have been driving stock returns. Here, we take a close look at the mega-cap hotshots to see what's next.
By Nellie S. Huang Published
-
How To Avoid Capital Gains Taxes
A few small changes in your investing strategy can result in big tax advantages.
By Jeff Reeves Published