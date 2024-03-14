50 Pi Day 2024 Deals — Pizza, Pies and More

Thursday, March 14 (3/14) is National Pi Day. It’s a time to celebrate the number that represents the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter, and is often written as 3.14. It’s also Albert Einstein's birthday. Foodies and mathletes, this is your day.

Check out these 50 Pi Day specials to “round out” your celebration and get a slice of the savings on good food and other treats.

7-Eleven, Speedway & Stripes

Members of the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards programs pay $3.14 for a large pizza at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations. Limited to one per transaction and two per day.

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings

Get a 10-inch large cheese pizzas for just $3.14 on Pi Day with any drink purchase at participating Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings locations. Offer valid when you dine in.

BJ’s

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse diners get a mini one-topping pizza for just $3.14.

Baskin-Robbins

Celebrate Pi Day with a coupon for $2 off a Baskin-Robbins Polar Pizza, a two-topping ice cream pizza with a chocolate chip cookie or brownie crust topped with ice cream and additional toppings.

Blaze Pizza

Diners at Blaze Pizza can get one 11-inch pizza for $3.14 all day at participating restaurants.

Burger King

BK Royal Perks members get a free Hershey’s Sundae Pie on Pi Day with any purchase of $3.14 or more.

California Pizza Kitchen & Ibotta's

Ibotta customers earn $3.14 back when they buy two California Pizza Kitchen pizzas. While supplies last.

Casey’s

Buy any large pizza at Casey’s on Pi Day, and get a small pizza, sticks or wings for $3.14. Use code PIDAY.

Chuck E. Cheese

On March 14, guests at Chuck E. Cheese can get 1,000 bonus e-tickets with any “All You Can Play” games purchase of 60 minutes or more.

DiGiorno

Today through April 11, DiGiorno is running a Pizza Rescue Program. Just upload a picture of a pizza that let you down to DiGiornoPizzaRescue.com and you’ll get a discount on DiGiorno pizza, while supplies last. Based on how bad the pizza looks, you’ll get a coupon for $1 to $2 off.

Domino’s

Domino’s customers can choose two or more menu items for $6.99 each. Or, get all one-topping pizzas for $7.99 each, carry-out only.

DoorDash

DoorDash is offering customers 50% off any pizza with a purchase of $3.14 or more at all Giordano’s locations and participating Godfather’s Pizza between March 14 - 16 using the code PIDAY2024. You must order on DoorDash. One offer per person. Not valid on pickup orders.

Evel Pie

Evel Pie, is offering a free pitcher of Evel Ale to anyone (over 21) who can recite Pi to the 20th decimal. Everyone else can get three slices of cheese pizza for $14.

Firehouse Subs

Get meatball subs for just $5 through the Firehouse Subs app or online.

Grimaldi’s

Grimaldi’s is celebrating Pi Day at select locations by offering its “giant” slices of pizza for $3.14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Goldbelly

All pies — pizza and dessert — are 31.4% off through March 14 on Goldbelly.

GourmetGiftBaskets.com

GourmetGiftBaskets.com is offering TODAY.com readers 30% off this gift basket through March 31 using the code TODAYPI24.

Harry & David Pies

Get 20% off orders of $79 or more through March 31 with the code TOGETHER20 at Harry & Davids.

Hungry Howie's

Between March 13 and 16, get a $3.14 medium one-topping pizza with the purchase of Howie Bread at participating Hungry Howie's.

Keebler

314 lucky customers can enter to win a Pi Day prize pack from Keebler. To enter the giveaway, like this post on Instagram and tag a friend with the hashtag #KeeblerPieDayEntry by March 14.

Kona Grill

Kona Grill customers can get a slice of apple pie for just $3.14 with the purchase of any entrée on March 14.

Krystal

Krystal restaurants are giving customers $3.14 off an online order of $10 or more.

Little Caesars

Little Caesars customers can save $3.14 off any one pizza while ordering online via the restaurant‘s app and website.

Marco's Pizza

Marco’s diners get a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14 on March 14 online and in the restaurant’s app. Buy any large or extra large menu-priced pizza and use the code PIDAY2024.

Marie Callender

Visit Marie Callender’s website on March 14 to get $3.14 off select frozen dessert pies at the following online retailers: Amazon Fresh, Kroger and Walmart. While supplies last.

Mountain Mike's Pizza

Grab a free mini pizza when you purchase any bottled 20 oz. beverage at Mountain Mike's Pizza. Offer valid for orders placed through the Mountain Mike's app.

Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company is offering rewards members shareable dishes for $3.14 with the purchase of any entrée.

Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy’s customers get 31.4% off online orders with the code PIDAY24. No minimum order. Valid on regularly priced items.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Perkins is offering customers 20% off when you sign up for the restaurant’s eClub within 24 hours.

Peter Piper Pizza

Peter Piper Pizza customers can get a large pizza for 50% off with the purchase of another large pizza when ordering via the Peter Piper Pizza app.

Pie Five Pizza

In honor of Pi Day, Pie Five Pizza loyal rewards members can get $5 personal pizzas. Offer good through March 17.

Pieology

Pieology Pizzeria and Perks members get two free perks when they buy a create-your-own pizza or calzone in-store, online or via the Pieology app.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut customers get a one-topping large pizza FREE with the purchase of another large menu-priced pizza at participating locations. Offer limited to one deal per transaction.

Polly’s Pies

Polly’s Pies has two offers in store for Pi Day — nationwide shipping on double crust pies with a pi symbol or a free slice of pie with the purchase of any entrée at local restaurants.

Primanti Bros

Use code FREEPIZZA to get BOGO 14 or 18-inch pizza any Thursday (including Pi Day) in the month of March at participating Primanti Bros.

Round Table Pizza

Loyalty rewards members can get a personal cheese pizza for $3.14 at Round Table Pizza with the purchase of any large or extra large pizza on March 14.

Sbarro Pizza

Get any extra-large NY 17" Sbarro Pizza for $14 online at Sbarro.com when you use the promo code PIDAY at checkout.

Schlotzsky’s

Schlotzsky’s rewards members get $3.14 off any pizza or flatbread at participating locations. This one-time offer excludes kids meals and catering. Not valid with other offers or third-party delivery.

Slice

Between March 14 and 17, first-time Slice users can get $5 off each of their first three orders ($25 minimum) using the code SLICEPI5.

Smoothie King

Smoothie King Healthy Rewards members get a 20-ounce apple pie smoothie for $3.14.

Starbucks

Starbucks Rewards members can get BOGO, buy-one-get-one-free, beverages from noon until 6 p.m. on March 14. Find the promo in the Starbucks app, online or in-store. Applies to all drinks.

STK Steakhouse

When you purchase any entrée/steak on March 14 at STK Steakhouse, add a slice of apple pie for just $3.14.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is offering Mexican pizzas for just $3.14 on Pi Day. Offer limited to one per customer.

Tiny Pies

Enjoy a 9-inch apple crumb, cherry crumb, chocolate cream, key lime or Texas pecan pie from Tiny Pies for $35.95 on Pi Day.

Tombstone

Tombstone Pizza and Voodoo Ranger have teamed up to create the I(Pizza)A, available April 7. Between March 14 - April 7, visit Voodoo Ranger for the opportunity to win a four-pack of I(Pizza)A and a Tombstone pizza.

Uno Pizzeria and Grill

Uno Pizzeria and Grill is offering dine-in customers $3.14 thin crust cheese and pepperoni pizzas, or buy one pizza for carry-out, get the second for $3.14.

Village Inn

Diners at the Village Inn can get a free slice of pie on March 14 when they buy any entrée and beverage at a participating location.

Wiseguy Pizza

Wiseguy Pizza is offering any flavor giant slices of pizza for $4 or $14 for a whole cheese or pepperoni pizza.

Whole Foods Market

On 3/14, get $3.14 off of any large bakery pie, including frozen, bake-at-home pies at participating Whole Foods Markets. Exclusions may apply.

Your Pie

Your Pie is celebrating Pi(e) at all restaurants across the U.S. with a 10-inch pizza for $5. Available in stores, or join the Your Pie Rewards program to claim to offer online.