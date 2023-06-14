Stock Market Today: Stocks Swing After Fed Signals More Rate Hikes
The Fed stood pat on interest rates this time around but the central bank's hawkish outlook made for a volatile afternoon.
Stocks spent the day mostly higher in the lead up to this afternoon's policy announcement from the Federal Reserve. However, the major indexes swung lower after the central bank, as expected, held interest rates steady, but forecast more rate hikes to come.
Price action ultimately stabilized into the close, though one major index woefully underperformed its peers.
Today's pause by the Fed left the short-term federal funds rate at a range of 5.00% to 5.25%. However, the committee raised the median year-end target rate to 5.6% from 5.1%, implying two more quarter-point rate hikes by the end of 2023. The central bank said in its statement that "recent indicators suggest economic activity has continued to expand at a modest pace," and keeping rates unchanged allows it "to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The projections for an increase in the 2023 fed funds target is not set in stone, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in his subsequent presser, adding that the central bank will make its future decisions based on data. "We remain committed to bringing inflation down," Powell said, which will require "a period of below-trend growth."
More signs inflation is easing
As for the data the Federal Reserve is watching, "the latest inflation prints showed a further easing in price pressures, most notably at the headline level," says Phillip Colmar, partner and global strategist of MRB Partners. This, he adds, "provided some flexibility for the Fed to take a breather at today's meeting."
Indeed, this morning's producer price index (PPI), which measures what businesses are charging suppliers for goods, painted a similar picture to yesterday's consumer price index (CPI). Specifically, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said earlier that its PPI fell 0.3% month-over-month in May, while core PPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was unchanged. Both figures were improvements over the increases seen in April.
Investors shouldn't get too excited, however, considering that most of the decline in the headline PPI reading came amid a big drop in gasoline and diesel prices, says Bill Adams, chief economist for Comerica Bank. Still, the fact that producer prices are indeed cooling is encouraging. "The faster inflation comes down, the earlier the Fed can take their foot off the brake, and the sooner economic growth can pick up again," Adams says.
Following today's policy statement – and Powell's expectations that July will be a "live" meeting – interest rate traders assign a 64.5% probability of a rate hike at the next Fed meeting, up from 50% one week ago.
As for the major indexes, the Nasdaq Composite was down nearly 0.8% in the aftermath of the Fed announcement before ending with a 0.4% gain at 13,626. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% to 4,372.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, spent the entire session lower on weakness in UnitedHealth Group (UNH), eventually finishing off 0.7% at 33,979. UNH slumped 6.4% after the health insurer said seniors are catching up on pandemic-delayed procedures, which is increasing costs for the company. At more than $460 a share, UNH has the greatest weighting of the 30 stocks in the price-weighted Dow.
Why you should avoid penny stocks
We tend to focus on long-term buy-and-hold investments at Kiplinger.com, like the kind found in stable blue chip stocks or the best dividend stocks. We do understand that some market participants like to play riskier corners of the market. So, every once in a while, we will offer up picks for the best cheap stocks to buy, while adding the caveat that these plays tend to be more volatile than their higher-priced counterparts.
However, what we never offer up are recommendations for penny stocks, or those equity securities that typically cost less than a dollar and trade over-the-counter (OTC). Why? Because they're "dangerous," explains Dan Burrows, senior investing writer at Kiplinger.com, in his feature "Penny Stocks: Why You Should Always Stay Away." Sure, there are a few quality names that trade OTC – mostly larger international stocks – but market participants should generally steer clear of these super-cheap, extremely volatile stocks.
Related Content
- Kiplinger's Weekly Earnings Calendar
- Proxy Season Update for 2023: What Shareholders Are Saying
- Bonds Are Having a Bang-Up Year
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is an investing editor and options expert at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
Fed Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged: What the Experts Are Saying
Federal Reserve The Federal Reserve stood pat on interest rates but left the door open to future hikes.
By Dan Burrows • Published
-
What the Fed's Latest Move Means for Your Savings
After 10 consecutive rate increases, the Fed has decided to hold interest rates steady. Here's what it means for savings rates.
By Erin Bendig • Published
-
Stocks Rise After May CPI Shows Inflation is Easing
The latest inflation data has all but guaranteed the Fed will hold interest rates steady for the time being.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Gain Ground Ahead of Inflation Data, Fed Meeting
The major indexes continued to rise ahead of tomorrow's CPI report and Wednesday's Fed policy announcement.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
If You'd Put $1,000 Into Adobe Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's What You'd Have Today
Adobe stock has outperformed the S&P 500 by leaps and bounds over the past two decades.
By Dan Burrows • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Higher as Tesla Extends Win Streak
The electric vehicle maker extended its longest daily win streak since early 2021 after announcing a new deal with GM.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rise as Jobless Claims Jump, Big Tech Bounces
While many tech and tech-adjacent stocks bounced Thursday, video game retailer GameStop plunged on a C-Suite shocker.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Mixed After Bank of Canada's Surprise Rate Hike
Canada's central bank unexpectedly lifted interest rates after pausing them earlier this year, boosting expectations for another Fed rate hike at next week's meeting.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Small-Cap Stocks Lead in Low-Volume Session
While the major indexes made modest moves, small caps soared.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Apple Stock Hits New High as WWDC Kicks Off
The blue chip tech giant unveiled its newest product, a virtual/augmented reality headset that will be sold for $3,499.
By Karee Venema • Published