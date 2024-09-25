Stock Market Today: Stocks Struggle Ahead of Rate-Cut Clues
Markets were mixed before a speech by Fed Chief Powell slated for tomorrow morning.
Stocks were mostly lower Wednesday in a session that shrugged off more stimulus from China's central bank and instead focused on economic data in the U.S. and a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell scheduled for Thursday morning.
U.S. equity markets opened higher on news that China's central bank will cut a medium-term lending rate – one day after unveiling its largest stimulus package since the pandemic. However, any enthusiasm soon faded with domestic economic data regarding housing. Specifically, new home sales beat expectations, but continue to decline amid high mortgage rates.
Sales of new single-family homes came in at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 716,000 in August, representing a decline of 4.7% from July, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Analysts were anticipating new home sales to decline to an annual rate of 696,000, but the better-than-expected figure was "due to an increase in new home sales in the South region, which is the largest region of the country," wrote Raymond James Chief Economist Eugenio Alemán.
While the South reported an increase of 2.7% month over month and a 26.6% increase on an annual basis, the Northeast saw a month-over-month decline of 27.3% and an annual decline of 33.3%, the economist added.
The overall weakness in new home sales "showed up in both an increase in the supply of homes, as well as in a lower median price for new homes," Alemán said.
Powell, rates in focus
The home sales data and other events on the economic calendar – such as Powell's Thursday speech and a key inflation reading on Friday – once again put market participants on edge about monetary policy.
"Investors are realizing that the Fed's journey down the monetary policy stairs may not bolster the ailing real estate sector, with long-end yields remaining elevated despite the central bank's jumbo rate reduction last week," notes José Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers.
The path for rate reductions remains unclear, with futures traders assigning a 59% chance to another half-point cut – up from 37% a week ago – at the next Fed meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool. Meanwhile, odds of a quarter-point reduction fell to 41% from 62% one week ago.
Friday's release of the Fed's preferred inflation gauge – the Personal Consumption and Expenditures (PCE) Price Index – is also likely to force market participants to recalibrate some bets.
At the closing bell, the blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 0.7% at 41,914, while the broader S&P 500 lost 0.2% to 5,722. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added less than a tenth of a percent to end at 18,082.
Stocks on the move
Visa (V) stock declined 1.1% after falling more than 5% yesterday after the Department of Justice announced that it is suing the payments giant.
The DOJ's complaint accuses Visa of having a monopoly over the debit card market and claims it uses its dominance to prevent competition. This allows the company to charge more for processing transactions than it would in a competitive market, the Justice Department says.
Visa responded by calling the lawsuit "meritless."
Stitch Fix (SFIX) stock plunged almost 40% after the online personal styling company reported mixed earnings results for its fiscal fourth quarter and provided a disappointing outlook for the first quarter and full fiscal.
"Management's ongoing turnaround strategy of strengthening its operational and financial foundations while improving the client experience is showing green shoots but this progress is being more than offset by ongoing client losses," says Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali (Hold).
KB Home (KBH) stock tumbled 5.4% after the homebuilder reported mixed results for its fiscal third quarter and updated its full-year outlook, which included a downwardly revised housing gross profit margin.
KBH now anticipates revenue in the range of $6.85 billion to $6.95 billion, an average selling price of approximately $490,000 and a housing gross profit margin that's between 21.1% to 21.2%.
This compares with its previous outlook of revenue in the range of $6.7 billion to $6.9 billion, an average selling price of $485,000 to $495,000 and a gross profit margin of 21.1% to 21.5%.
"Fiscal third-quarter order growth was less than we expected due to year-over-year declines in KB's Southwest and Southeast segments," says Wedbush analyst Jay McCanless, who rates KBH at Neutral (the equivalent of Hold). Meanwhile, competitive pressures in Texas and Florida weighed on order growth.
"On a positive note, KB indicated traffic and sales absorption improved in sync with lower mortgage rates through August and into September," the analyst notes.
McCanless has a lot of company on Wall Street, which has surely noticed that KBH stock is up 80% on a price basis in 2024. Of the 15 analysts covering KBH surveyed by S&P Global Market Intelligence, two call it a Strong Buy, two say Buy, eight have it at Hold, one rates it at Sell and two say Strong Sell. That works out to a consensus recommendation of Hold.
Dan Burrows is Kiplinger's senior investing writer, having joined the august publication full time in 2016.
A long-time financial journalist, Dan is a veteran of SmartMoney, MarketWatch, CBS MoneyWatch, InvestorPlace and DailyFinance. He has written for The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Consumer Reports, Senior Executive and Boston magazine, and his stories have appeared in the New York Daily News, the San Jose Mercury News and Investor's Business Daily, among other publications. As a senior writer at AOL's DailyFinance, Dan reported market news from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and hosted a weekly video segment on equities.
Once upon a time – before his days as a financial reporter and assistant financial editor at legendary fashion trade paper Women's Wear Daily – Dan worked for Spy magazine, scribbled away at Time Inc. and contributed to Maxim magazine back when lad mags were a thing. He's also written for Esquire magazine's Dubious Achievements Awards.
In his current role at Kiplinger, Dan writes about equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities, funds, macroeconomics, demographics, real estate, cost of living indexes and more.
Dan holds a bachelor's degree from Oberlin College and a master's degree from Columbia University.
Disclosure: Dan does not trade stocks or other securities. Rather, he dollar-cost averages into cheap funds and index funds and holds them forever in tax-advantaged accounts.
KB Home Stock Slides After Earnings: What to Know
KB Home stock is lower Wednesday after the homebuilder reported mixed earnings results and revised its full-year outlook.
By Joey Solitro Published
Stitch Fix Falls Deeper Into Penny-Stock Territory After Earnings
Stitch Fix stock is spiraling after the online clothing retailer reported mixed earnings results and provided a dismal outlook. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
Stitch Fix Falls Deeper Into Penny-Stock Territory After Earnings
Stitch Fix stock is spiraling after the online clothing retailer reported mixed earnings results and provided a dismal outlook. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
What's Next for Visa Stock After DOJ Lawsuit?
Visa stock continues to fall after the Justice Department accused the payments giant of monopolizing the debit card market. Here's what investors need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
Five Tax Strategies to Preserve Your Retirement Savings
From Roths to HSAs to creative Social Security timing, retirees have many options to minimize their taxes. You might be surprised what a difference it can make.
By Steve Reder Published
New to Investing? How to Tell Your CFPs From Your CFAs
It's easy to feel intimidated by industry jargon when you're starting to invest. This guide explains some of the most common terms you need to know.
By Scott McClatchey, CFP® Published
Stock Market Today: Visa's the Worst Dow Stock After DOJ Sues
The blue chip stock sold off after the Justice Department accused Visa of monopolizing the debit card market.
By Karee Venema Published
5 Hard Truths Investors Must Hear: Lessons from Josh Brown's New Book
Investors are more empowered than ever, but there are plenty of pitfalls to trip them up. Here, we look at a few Brown identifies in his new book, You Weren't Supposed to See That.
By Jacob Schroeder Published
Women Kick Men's Butts When It Comes to Investing
Gone are the days when women deferred to men's 'superior' knowledge of all things money. In fact, men can learn some investing tips from women.
By Neale Godfrey, Financial Literacy Expert Published