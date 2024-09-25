What's Next for Visa Stock After DOJ Lawsuit?
Visa stock continues to fall after the Justice Department accused the payments giant of monopolizing the debit card market. Here's what investors need to know.
Visa (V) stock is lower Wednesday, extending Tuesday's 5.4% decline, after the Department of Justice (DOJ) said it is suing the payments processing giant for "exclusionary and anticompetitive conduct."
The DOJ's complaint accuses Visa of having a monopoly over the debit card market and claims it uses its dominance to prevent competition. By preventing competition, the Justice Department says that the company is able to charge more for processing transactions than it would in a competitive market.
"We allege that Visa has unlawfully amassed the power to extract fees that far exceed what it could charge in a competitive market," said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland in a statement. "Merchants and banks pass along those costs to consumers, either by raising prices or reducing quality or service. As a result, Visa's unlawful conduct affects not just the price of one thing – but the price of nearly everything."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
More than 60% of debit transactions in the U.S. run on Visa's debit network, the DOJ said, which it charges more than $7 billion in fees to process. It added that the credit card company prevents competition by imposing exclusionary agreements on merchants and banks and penalizes them if they route transactions through a different debit network or payment system.
"Anticompetitive conduct by corporations like Visa leaves the American people and our entire economy worse off," said Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General Benjamin C. Mizer in a statement.
The DOJ is asking that the court to stop Visa from several anticompetitive measures detailed in the lawsuit, including bundling credit services and imposing pricing or incentive structures.
Visa responded by calling the Justice Department's lawsuit "meritless," according to CNBC.
"Anyone who has bought something online, or checked out at a store, knows there is an ever-expanding universe of companies offering new ways to pay for goods and services," said Visa General Counsel Julie Rottenberg in a statement. "Today's lawsuit ignores the reality that Visa is just one of many competitors in a debit space that is growing, with entrants who are thriving."
Is Visa stock a buy, sell or hold?
Visa is up roughly 5% for the year to date on a total return basis (price change plus dividend), yet Wall Street remains bullish on the Dow Jones stock.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for V stock is $305.84, representing implied upside of more than 13% to where it's trading as of this writing. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is Buy.
Financial services firm Baird is one of the more bullish outfits on the blue chip stock with an Outperform rating (equivalent to a Buy) and a $320 price target.
"We like Visa as a steady compounder, but understand investor fear of regulatory scrutiny, the U.S. total addressable market (TAM) becoming penetrated, and pressure on incentives," says Baird analyst David Koning.
Nevertheless, the analyst thinks Visa is attractively valued at current levels and likes the company's "high-quality earnings stream, secular growth, and value-added services growth."
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
The Average IRA Balance by Age
Knowing how your IRA balance compares to your peers could be the nudge you need to save more for retirement.
By Adam Shell Published
-
Five Tax Strategies to Preserve Your Retirement Savings
From Roths to HSAs to creative Social Security timing, retirees have many options to minimize their taxes. You might be surprised what a difference it can make.
By Steve Reder Published
-
Five Tax Strategies to Preserve Your Retirement Savings
From Roths to HSAs to creative Social Security timing, retirees have many options to minimize their taxes. You might be surprised what a difference it can make.
By Steve Reder Published
-
New to Investing? How to Tell Your CFPs From Your CFAs
It's easy to feel intimidated by industry jargon when you're starting to invest. This guide explains some of the most common terms you need to know.
By Scott McClatchey, CFP® Published
-
Stock Market Today: Visa's the Worst Dow Stock After DOJ Sues
The blue chip stock sold off after the Justice Department accused Visa of monopolizing the debit card market.
By Karee Venema Published
-
5 Hard Truths Investors Must Hear: Lessons from Josh Brown's New Book
Investors are more empowered than ever, but there are plenty of pitfalls to trip them up. Here, we look at a few Brown identifies in his new book, You Weren't Supposed to See That.
By Jacob Schroeder Published
-
Women Kick Men's Butts When It Comes to Investing
Gone are the days when women deferred to men's 'superior' knowledge of all things money. In fact, men can learn some investing tips from women.
By Neale Godfrey, Financial Literacy Expert Published
-
Want to Produce a Podcast? Tips to Get It Done Right
It takes prep work, research and knowing where you're going. Plus, don't miss the most important recommendation from this expert podcast producer.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P 500 Eke Out New Highs
Intel was among the best performers Monday, boosted by M&A news and reports of a potentially massive cash infusion.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Have a DAF? How You Invest Can Make a Big Difference
Designing the right portfolio for your donor-advised fund depends on the giving strategy you choose. Here are some scenarios to help with that.
By Adam Nash Published