Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar Ahead of Nvidia Earnings
Wednesday was a risk-on session for stocks as investors looked ahead to Nvidia's after-the-close earnings report.
Stocks jumped out of the gate Wednesday and never looked back as optimism built ahead of this evening's earnings report from major chipmaker and artificial intelligence (AI) giant Nvidia (NVDA). Before this major event, market participants took in another batch of mixed retail earnings and some disappointing economic data.
Retailers continued to dominate earnings headlines ahead of tonight's results from Nvidia. Foot Locker (FL), for one, saw its share price slide 28.3% after the athletic footwear retailer unveiled its second-quarter results.
While the company reported in-line earnings of 4 cents per share, revenue of $1.9 billion fell short of estimates. Additionally, Foot Locker lowered its full-year guidance due to "softening trends" in consumer spending the retailer saw in July, and said it will pause its dividend after the upcoming October payout.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
"For a second consecutive quarter, Foot Locker significantly slashed their guidance," says Edward Moya, senior market strategist at currency data provider OANDA."Wall Street was already skeptical of how Foot Locker would finish the year, but the outlook just went from bad to abysmal. A tough consumer backdrop is only going to get worse, which could lead to a few ugly quarters for the footwear chain."
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), on the other hand, jumped 23.5% after the teen clothing retailer's beat-and-raise report. In the second quarter, ANF swung to a profit of $1.10 per share vs a per-share loss of 33 cents in the year-ago period. Revenue jumped 16.2% to $935.3 million, while same-store sales were up 13%. The company is also targeting full-year sales growth of 10% vs its previous estimate of 2% to 4% growth.
A first look at Nvidia earnings
Still, folks spent the day with one eye trained on NVDA stock, which rose 3.2% ahead of its after-the-close earnings announcement. Shares are up 7% in after-hours trading after the chipmaker disclosed its results. In its second quarter, Nvidia reported earnings of $2.70 per share vs earnings of 51 cents per share in the year-ago period. Revenue doubled on a year-over-year basis to a record $13.5 billion – driven by a 141% quarter-over-quarter surge in data center revenue.
"A new computing era has begun," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, in the company's press release. "Companies worldwide are transitioning from general-purpose to accelerated computing and generative AI."
In Nvidia's Q2 earnings call, slated to kick off at 5 pm Eastern time today, "[i]nvestors will be laser-focused on NVDA's comments regarding its ability to meet hyper-demand for its AI chips, and whether the runaway growth in AI can persist at this pace," says Greg Bassuk, CEO at asset management firm AXS Investments. "As NVDA remains a front-runner in fueling the skyrocketing AI explosion, investors will be looking under-the-hood at NVDA's outlook for the AI space for the months and year ahead."
Manufacturing activity continues to decline
On the economic front, S&P Global said its flash manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) fell to 47.0 in August from July's reading of 49.0. Its services PMI dropped to 51.0 from last month's reading of 52.3, a six-month low. Additionally, "cost pressures regained some momentum as the rate of input price inflation quickened on the back of greater fuel, wage and raw material costs," S&P Global wrote in its report.
"This morning's August PMI shows that services continued expanding in the U.S., but almost slipped into contraction territory," says José Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers. "Manufacturing, meanwhile, continued its sobering downward slide, an ongoing issue that started after central banks began raising interest rates."
The dreary economic data did little to halt today's broad-market rally. At the close, the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.6% at 13,721, the S&P 500 was 1.1% higher at 4,436, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average had gained 0.5% to 34,472.
Related Content
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is an investing editor and options expert at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
Toll Brothers Beats Q3 Estimates As New Home Sales Rise
Home resale inventory remains at historically low levels, Toll Brothers said.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
What 89% of Workers Are Willing To Give Up Their Job For
Bankrate survey shows workers are willing to make sacrifices to get a shorter work week and flexibility about where they do their work.
By Donna LeValley Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P 500 Hit By Struggling Financial Stocks, Dick's Earnings
The athletic apparel retailer missed estimates for the first time in years as shoplifting spiked.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Lowe’s Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates As Sales Decline Slightly
Online shoppers and home improvement professionals helped drive a seasonal recovery.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Tech Stocks Soar as Bargain Hunters Swoop In
The Nasdaq outperformed today as mega-cap stocks Nvidia (NVDA) and Tesla (TSLA) popped.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Mixed Ahead of Jackson Hole
The major market indexes finished a down week on a quiet note, with investors looking ahead to next week's annual Fed symposium.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Tech Stocks Lag as Treasury Yields Spike
All three major indexes closed lower Thursday as the 10-year Treasury yield hit its highest level since 2008.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Lower After Fed Minutes
While the major indexes finished lower for a second straight day, Target gained ground after its Q2 earnings beat.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: China Woes Weigh on Stocks; Homebuilders Get a Buffett Boost
The major market indexes closed lower on Tuesday after China unexpectedly cut several key interest rates.
By Karee Venema Published
-
5 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Buying (and 8 He's Selling)
Warren Buffett Warren Buffett made bets on the housing market, cut back on GM and ultimately sold more stocks than he bought in Q2.
By Dan Burrows Last updated