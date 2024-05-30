Stock Market Today: Salesforce Earnings Drag Dow Down 330 Points

Salesforce notched its biggest one-day loss in nearly 20 years after the SaaS firm's Q1 revenue fell short.

Karee Venema
By
published

Stocks closed lower Thursday as investors took in a number of disappointing corporate earnings reports and looked ahead to tomorrow's key inflation update. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered a notable loss today as Salesforce (CRM) crumbled after earnings, but the blue chip stock was hardly the day's biggest loser.   

Karee Venema
Senior Investing Editor, Kiplinger.com

With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.

