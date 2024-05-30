Kohl's Stock Heads Toward Worst Day Ever After Earnings

Kohl's stock is tanking Thursday after the department store chain missed Q1 expectations and cut its full-year forecast. Here's what you need to know.

Kohl's department store sign hanging outside building in Miami, Florida
(Image credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joey Solitro
By
published

Kohl's (KSS) stock is down more than 25% midday Thursday after the department store chain failed to meet revenue and earnings expectations for its fiscal first quarter and slashed its outlook for the full year. If these losses hold through the close, it will be the retail stock's worst day ever, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

In the 13-week period ended May 4, Kohl's reported net sales of $3.2 billion, a decrease of 5.3% year-over-year, as its comparable-store sales fell 4.4%. On the bottom line, KSS swung to a per-share loss of 24 cents compared to earnings of 13 cents per share in the year-ago period.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Joey Solitro
Joey Solitro
Contributor

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8