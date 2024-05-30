Salesforce Stock Plunges on Q1 Revenue Miss, Soft Outlook

Salesforce stock is down after reporting weak first-quarter revenue and a soft Q2 outlook. Here's what you need to know.

Salesforce blue cloud logo on display at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona 2024
(Image credit: Joan Cros/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Joey Solitro
By
published

Salesforce (CRM) stock plunged more than 20% in early trading Thursday, easily making it the worst Dow Jones stock of the day. The slide comes after the software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider came up short of revenue expectations for its fiscal first quarter and issued a soft outlook for the second quarter.

In the three months ended April 30, Salesforce's revenue was up 11% year-over-year to $9.13 billion and its earnings per share (EPS) increased 44.4% to $2.44.

