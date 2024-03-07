Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Soars as Magnificent 7 Stocks Rally
A strong day for the all but one of the Magnificent 7 stocks fueled upside in the main indexes.
Stocks opened higher Thursday and stayed there through the close. The technology and communications services sectors outperformed as several Magnificent 7 stocks rallied, most notably Nvidia (NVDA).
The red-hot chipmaker rose 4.5% Thursday, easily the best performer of the mega-cap stocks. Meta Platforms (META) came in a distant second with its 3.3% gain. Apple (AAPL), on the other hand, slipped 0.1%, with the Dow Jones stock extending its losing streak to seven days.
The strength in most of the Mag 7 stocks helped the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surge 1.5% to 16,273, while the S&P 500 jumped 1.0% to 5,157 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3% to 38,791.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
GE rallies on stock buyback news
In other single-stock news, General Electric (GE) jumped 4.4% after the company's GE Aerospace division disclosed a new $15 billion stock buyback program. GE Aerospace will become a standalone unit on April 2 when the former industrial conglomerate splits into two separate companies.
GE Vernova, which houses General Electric's gas power and renewable units, will trade under the ticker GEV, while GE Aerospace will continue under the GE ticker. GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC, -0.5%) was spun off in January 2023.
GE stock, which was once the longest-serving member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, has done well on the price charts recently as Wall Street cheers the upcoming spin-off. Over the past 12 months, shares are up more than 88%.
Victoria's Secret has its worst day ever
Victoria's Secret (VSCO) was another notable mover, plunging 29.7% after earnings. While the women's apparel and beauty products retailer reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on in-line revenue, it gave weak first-quarter and full-year revenue guidance.
The company's forecast "assumes the broader intimates market in North America will remain pressured throughout the first and second quarters," said Martin Waters, CEO of Victoria's Secret, in the earnings call. VSCO anticipates that sales trends will improve in the second half of the year, Martin adds.
Powell wraps up congressional testimony
In economic news, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell wrapped up his two-day congressional testimony. Today's commentary in front of the Senate Banking Committee was little changed from Wednesday's testimony before the House Financial Services Committee.
Specifically, Powell maintained his message that the Fed must be confident that inflation is making a sustainable move toward its 2% target before it considers rate cuts, though he added that it's "not far" from having the confidence to do so.
Meanwhile, ahead of tomorrow's February jobs report, data from the Labor Department showed initial jobless claims were unchanged last week at 217,000.
Related content
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
Warren Buffett Stocks: Analyzing The Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio
The Berkshire Hathaway portfolio is a diverse set of blue chips and some lesser-known growth bets. Here, we look at all stocks picked by Buffett and his lieutenants.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
State of the Union: Healthcare Costs Likely To Be A Focus
Biden is expected to tout his wins in areas such as lowering drug costs, growing jobs and canceling student debt as he delivers the State of the Union address tonight.
By Esther D’Amico Published
-
Warren Buffett Stocks: Analyzing The Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio
The Berkshire Hathaway portfolio is a diverse set of blue chips and some lesser-known growth bets. Here, we look at all stocks picked by Buffett and his lieutenants.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rise After Powell Repeats Rate-Cut Message
The main indexes closed higher after Fed Chief Powell stuck to his script on inflation and interest rates in today's congressional testimony.
By Karee Venema Published
-
The Reddit IPO Is Almost Here: Should You Buy Reddit Stock?
The Reddit IPO will launch later this month, but should you buy the social media stock when it first starts trading? We take a closer look here.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Drops 404 Points Ahead of Powell's Testimony
The main indexes sold off sharply as anxiety ramped up ahead of tomorrow's congressional testimony from Fed Chair Powell.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Struggle To Gain Traction Around Record Highs
Markets took a breather ahead of a busy week with big implications for rate cuts.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
How To Spring Clean Your Portfolio
Regular purges of closets help us clear out what's not working, and the same should be done for our investments. Here's how to spring clean your portfolio.
By Coryanne Hicks Published
-
What Is a Soft Landing?
A soft landing starts with the Fed and is achieved if the central bank brings inflation down without pushing the economy into a recession.
By Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA Published
-
Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Finish the Week at New Highs
Dell was one of the best-performing stocks Friday after the PC maker hiked its dividend by 20%.
By Karee Venema Published