Biden Expected to Address Economy and Healthcare Costs in State of the Union

President Joe Biden will have a chance to tout his administration’s achievements as millions of Americans tune in to his State of the Union address Thursday night, just months before the next general election.

Biden is expected to tackle a range of issues, not the least of which is the divided Congress and its ongoing short-term-only fixes to keep the government from shutting down. He is also expected to speak about record job growth, a strong economy and increased household wealth.

The president is further expected to reiterate calls for protecting Social Security and Medicare, defending both programs from proposed spending cuts, and to spend time discussing inflation and how provisions under his landmark Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 have helped ease costs in healthcare, for example, with programs that crack down on Big Pharma price gouging and increase competition.

He may spotlight programs under the IRA law such as the Medicare Prescription Drug Inflation Rebate Program that forces drugmakers to pay rebates to Medicare if they’ve raised prices for certain drugs faster than inflation, and the Medicare Drug Price Negotiations program that allows the agency for the first time to enter pricing talks with drugmakers to reduce the costs of some of the highest-priced Part D drugs prescribed in the U.S.

Negotiations are now underway for the first 10 drugs under the latter program. The Biden administration intends to choose up to 60 more drugs for the program during the next four years and up to 20 additional drugs per year after that.

Political pundits expect him to call on Congress to do more on those and other programs. They also expect him to prod lawmakers to draft legislation in several areas, such as placing a cap on private insurance at $2,000 annually.

Other IRA features the president is expected to spotlight include the federal electric vehicle (EV) tax credit program, as well as his student loan forgiveness program.

Biden is also likely to highlight his administration’s efforts to eliminate junk fees in numerous industries and increase competition. In the last year, for example, the administration has targeted junk fees in a range of markets including banking, hotels and short-term rentals as well as retirement advisers. Earlier this week, the administration finalized a junk fee banking rule that caps credit card late fees at $8, down from the current $32, another effort that is likely to get a call out.

Republican response to the State of the Union

Biden, who will be speaking before a joint session of Congress, faces tough opposition from Republicans on many of his policies and programs. His address comes just two days after the Super Tuesday primaries, where former President Donald Trump swept the GOP nomination in most states and is the presumptive nominee to square off against him in the 2024 presidential race.

It's a key opportunity for Biden to claim economic victories for his administration, given low consider sentiment about the economy as Americans faced inflation and uncertainty in the wake of the COVID pandemic.

Sen. Katie Boyd Britt (R-AL), the youngest Republican woman ever elected to the Senate, was chosen to deliver the GOP rebuttal following Biden’s address.

“Americans are struggling amid a border catastrophe, crushing inflation, an increasingly dangerous world and fears about a president not up to the task,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said in a statement. Britt is “a champion for strong families, a secure border, national defense and a vibrant economy with stable prices and opportunities for all.”

The State of the Union will be carried on major television networks as well as on several cable news channels. You can also watch a live feed with ASL interpretation at the White House site.