Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Soars Ahead of Tesla Earnings

The EV stock rose nearly 2% ahead of its highly anticipated Q1 earnings report, due after tonight's close.

Karee Venema
By Karee Venema
published

It's the busiest week of first-quarter earnings season so far, with roughly 40% of the S&P 500 reporting. A round of well-received reports sent stocks higher out of the gate Tuesday, while a rally in Big Tech kept the wind at the market's back.  

Taking a closer look at today's earnings calendar, Spotify (SPOT, +11.5%) was one of the biggest gainers Tuesday after the audio streaming service's Q1 results. SPOT swung to a per-share profit in the first quarter, while revenue surged more than 19% year-over-year thanks to recent price increases. The company also said it had 239 million paying subscribers, in line with estimates.

S&P 500 Dow Jones Industrial Average Nasdaq

Karee Venema
Senior Investing Editor, Kiplinger.com

With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.

