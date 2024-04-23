Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Soars Ahead of Tesla Earnings
The EV stock rose nearly 2% ahead of its highly anticipated Q1 earnings report, due after tonight's close.
It's the busiest week of first-quarter earnings season so far, with roughly 40% of the S&P 500 reporting. A round of well-received reports sent stocks higher out of the gate Tuesday, while a rally in Big Tech kept the wind at the market's back.
Taking a closer look at today's earnings calendar, Spotify (SPOT, +11.5%) was one of the biggest gainers Tuesday after the audio streaming service's Q1 results. SPOT swung to a per-share profit in the first quarter, while revenue surged more than 19% year-over-year thanks to recent price increases. The company also said it had 239 million paying subscribers, in line with estimates.
Elsewhere, General Motors (GM) jumped 4.4% after the automaker's beat-and-raise quarter. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives (Outperform, the equivalent of a Buy) said Q1 was a "major 'prove me' quarter for GM and shows the long-awaited turnaround appears to be underway."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
JetBlue skids after disappointing guidance
At the other end of the spectrum was JetBlue Airways (JBLU), which tumbled 18.8% after its earnings report. While the discount air carrier reported a narrower-than-expected Q1 loss of 43 cents per share on in-line revenue of $2.2 billion, its Q2 and full-year guidance came in below estimates.
CFRA Research analyst Jonnathan Handshoe maintained a Hold rating on JetBlue after earnings, but lowered his price target to $6.50 from $7. "We think a discount is merited due to the Pratt & Whitney engine recall, causing JBLU to ground 4% of its capacity in 2024, which could last until 2025 to 2026," Handshoe says. However, the analyst also notes that the company's cost-cutting measures are a positive.
Nvidia gains $70 billion in market value amid Mag 7 rally
The earnings calendar is jam-packed over the next few days with several Magnificent 7 stocks set to release their results. Next up is Tesla (TSLA), which will disclose its Q1 results after Tuesday's close. TSLA stock rose 1.9% ahead of its results, joining its fellow Mag 7 members in positive territory.
Nvidia (NVDA), though, was arguably the most notable gainer of the group. The chipmaker rose 3.7%, gaining $70 billion in market value along the way, as many investors bought the dip on the hot stock. Indeed, NVDA was up nearly 92% for the year-to-date on March 25, but has since slid more than 13%. (It was down almost 20% at last Friday's close.)
Econ data boosts July rate-cut expectations
In economic news, S&P Global said its flash Purchasing Managers Index (PMIs) for the manufacturing sector fell into contraction territory in April, while separate data showed activity in the services sector grew at its slowest pace of the year.
"While last week's market volatility was driven, in part, by investors repricing equities based on the higher for longer outlook, today's data is helping alleviate fears of the central bank staying restrictive for too long," says José Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers.
According to CME Group's FedWatch Tool, futures traders are now pricing in a 41% chance for a quarter-point rate hike in July – up from 37% one day ago.
As for the main indexes, the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.6% to 15,696, the S&P 500 added 1.2% to 5,070, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% to 38,503.
Related content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
GM Stock Accelerates After Earnings Beat
General Motors beat expectations for the first quarter and raised its outlook for the year. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Georgia Has a New Income Tax Rate for 2024
Tax Cuts Georgians now have a tax package containing income tax cuts, childcare relief, and potential property tax caps.
By Kelley R. Taylor Published
-
GM Stock Accelerates After Earnings. Here's Why
General Motors beat expectations for the first quarter and raised its outlook for the year. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Why Spotify Stock Is Soaring After Q1 Earnings
Spotify beat expectations for the first quarter and its stock is notably higher following the report. Here's why.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Markets Rebound Ahead of Big Week for Earnings
Equities rallied on easing geopolitical tensions, upcoming quarterly results.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
You Should Be Investing in a 529 Now for Your Kids' or Grandkids' Tuition
Learn how to maximize investing in a 529, a state-sponsored college education savings account for qualifying educational expenses.
By Emma Patch Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Spirals as Netflix Nosedives
A big earnings boom for credit card giant American Express helped the Dow notch another win.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Extend Losing Streaks
The two indexes have closed lower for five straight sessions.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Buy eBay and Sell Etsy, Morgan Stanley Says
Morgan Stanley is bullish on eBay and bearish on Etsy. Here’s what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Is Falling After Earnings
Taiwan Semiconductor beat expectations for the first quarter but its stock is notably lower. Here's why.
By Joey Solitro Published