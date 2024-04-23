GM Stock Accelerates After Earnings. Here's Why

General Motors beat expectations for the first quarter and raised its outlook for the year.

GM, or General Motors logo, in blue displayed on screen
(Image credit: Jeff Kowalsky/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Joey Solitro
By Joey Solitro
published

General Motors (GM) stock rose more than 4% out of the gate Tuesday after the company disclosed higher-than-expected earnings and revenue for its first quarter and raised its full-year outlook.

In the three months ended March 31, the automaker reported revenue of $43 billion, up 7.6% from the year-ago period. Earnings per share (EPS) jumped 18.6% year-over-year to $2.62.

Contributor

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

Latest
