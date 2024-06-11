Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Hits New High as Apple Stock Soars

Apple stock was one of the biggest gainers Tuesday as analysts were encouraged by the tech giant's new AI offerings.

Karee Venema
By
published

The main indexes were choppy Tuesday as folks looked ahead to key events on Wednesday's economic calendar – namely, the release of the May Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting. 

As for single stocks, Apple (AAPL) made a beeline higher as Wall Street weighed in on the tech giant's  Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) news.  

Karee Venema
Karee Venema
Senior Investing Editor, Kiplinger.com

With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.

