Stock Market Today: Dow Sinks 533 Points as Big Banks, Mega Caps Slump
Goldman Sachs and Apple were two of the worst-performing blue chip stocks on Thursday.
Stocks opened mostly higher Thursday but lost momentum as the session wore on. A continued decline in several mega-cap stocks drove most of the day's price action, while earnings news captured the bulk of the headlines.
As for those earnings, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) reported higher-than-expected second-quarter top- and bottom-line results thanks to increased demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) chips. The semiconductor stock was choppy throughout the day, eventually ending with a modest 0.4% gain amid continued concerns the U.S. is considering more restrictions on chip sales to China.
Despite these headwinds, Argus Research analyst Jim Kelleher (Buy) expects "solid company growth as inflation recedes, electronic device demand picks up, and generative AI continues to move into the mainstream."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Domino's sinks on lower store opening forecast
Domino's Pizza (DPZ), meanwhile, plunged 13.4% after earnings. While the pizza delivery chain's second-quarter earnings of $3.65 per share beat estimates and revenue of $1.1 billion matched what Wall Street was anticipating, it cut its forecast for global store openings by up to 25%. DPZ now expects to open between 825 and 925 stores this year.
D.R. Horton jumps on strong earnings
Elsewhere on the earnings calendar, D.R. Horton (DHI) jumped 10% after the homebuilder disclosed fiscal third-quarter results that came in higher than analysts were expecting.
The company also said the number of homes closed over the three-month period rose 5% year-over-year to 24,155, while home sales orders edged up 1% to 23,000.
CFRA Research analyst Ana Garcia maintained a Buy rating on D.R. Horton after earnings. "Looking ahead, DHI remains bullish, citing its newly approved $4 billion repurchase program," the analyst wrote in a note to clients. "We agree, even in a conservative model, we see further upside for shares."
Intel sails to the top of the Dow
Intel (INTC) was another noteworthy advancer, rising 1.2% to make it the best Dow Jones stock today. The chipmaker has had a rough year, down 30% through Thursday's close.
But this week, INTC is outperforming several of its peers because the company, which is one of the biggest domestic manufacturers of semiconductors, is expected to be less impacted by any additional restrictions on chip sales to China.
Still, considering Intel is trading at around $35 per share, today's gain wasn't enough to boost the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average. Rather, steep declines in big banks JPMorgan Chase (JPM, -3.2%) and Goldman Sachs (GS, -3.1%), as well as Magnificent 7 stocks Apple (AAPL, -2.1%) and Amazon.com (AMZN, -2.2%), had the 30-stock index tumbling 1.3% to 40,665.
The S&P 500 (-0.8% at 5,544) and Nasdaq Composite (-0.7% at 17,871) also closed notably lower, adding to their week-to-date losses.
Related content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
Paris Olympics: 5 Sports-Related Stocks Going for Gold
Tactical investors may want to keep an eye on these sports-related stocks as the countdown to the Paris Olympics begins.
By Jeff Reeves Published
-
Does Your Estate Plan Protect Your Loved Ones From Themselves?
Can your children or other loved ones be trusted to have unfettered control over substantial assets and cash?
By John Goralka Published
-
Paris Olympics: 5 Sports-Related Stocks Going for Gold
Tactical investors may want to keep an eye on these sports-related stocks as the countdown to the Paris Olympics begins.
By Jeff Reeves Published
-
Stock Market Today: Semis Get Slammed and Blue Chips Bounce
The potential for more curbs on tech sales to China set off a rotation into blue chips.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Why Amazon Stock Is the Biggest Bargain After Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Amazon is Wall Street's top Dow stock and it's cheap, analysts say.
By Dan Burrows Last updated
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Spikes 742 Points After UnitedHealth Earnings
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also scored wins Tuesday albeit with much smaller gains than the blue chip Dow.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Buy After Earnings?
UnitedHealth Group stock is higher Tuesday after the insurance giant beat expectations for its second quarter. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Morgan Stanley Stock Swings Higher After Impressive Earnings
Morgan Stanley stock moved into positive territory Tuesday as investors parse the investment banking firm's second-quarter earnings report.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Bank of America Stock Pops After Q2 Earnings: What to Know
Bank of America stock is trading higher Tuesday after the financial firm beat analysts' expectations for its second quarter. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Adds 210 Points as Apple, Goldman Hit New Highs
A big rally in blue chips and some dovish Fed speak boosted the equities market Monday.
By Karee Venema Published