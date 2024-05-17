Stock Market Today: Dow Nabs First-Ever Close Above 40,000

Robinhood stock popped after a double-upgrade from BofA Securities, while Reddit jumped on a new OpenAI deal.

Stocks stayed choppy Friday as the main indexes hovered near record highs. Amid a relatively light economic calendar, market participants sifted through single-stock headlines for potential catalysts.  

In earnings news, Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) gained 1.2% as the company's stronger-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter bookings offset news that it delayed the release of its Grand Theft Auto VI until the fall of 2024. 

