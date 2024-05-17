Take-Two Interactive Delays GTA 6 Release: What To Know

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) stock is trading higher Friday as the video-game maker's better-than-expected bookings for its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter offsets news the company is delaying the release of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI).

Starting with earnings. In the three months ended March 31 , Take-Two said total net bookings decreased 3% year-over-year to $1.35 billion, which exceeded the high-end of its guidance range of $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion.

The bookings also beat analysts' expectations, which called for $1.3 billion, according to Reuters .

However, Take-Two then lowered its bookings guidance for fiscal 2025 to reflect a delay of its GTA VI release until the fall of calendar 2025. The company now anticipates bookings of $5.55 billion to $5.65 billion, down from its previous estimate of "a little above $7 billion," Lainie Goldstein, chief financial officer of Take-Two Interactive, said in the earnings call.

"Looking ahead, we believe that our Company is poised to achieve new levels of success, and we expect to deliver sequential growth in net bookings for fiscal 2025, 2026, and 2027," Take-Take Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick said in a statement. "As we deliver our pipeline, we are confident that we will drive our scale, enhance our margins, and deliver industry-leading returns for our shareholders."

Where does Take-Two Interactive stock stand with analysts?

Analysts are generally upbeat toward the communication services stock. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence , the average target price for TTWO stock is $175.21, representing implied upside of about 20% to current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is Buy.

Financial services firm Wedbush is unfazed by the delay of GTA VI, reiterating its Buy rating and $190 price target in a May 17 note.

“We kept our fiscal year 2026 estimates unchanged, with GTA VI launching in the December quarter instead of the September quarter in our model," Wedbush analyst Nick McKay says. The analyst expects the launch to drive quarterly sales of 25 million units, though adds that this could be a conservative estimate.

"We are encouraged by the firmer window for GTA VI, and expect Take-Two shares to react positively once gamers and investors alike learn additional details about the title, through features at game shows (perhaps in June) or additional trailers," McKay says.

Wedbush's $190 price target represents implied upside of nearly 30% to current levels.