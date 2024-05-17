Take-Two Interactive Delays GTA 6 Release: What To Know
Take-Two Interactive stock is higher even after the video-game maker delayed the release of Grand Theft Auto VI. Here's what you need to know.
Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) stock is trading higher Friday as the video-game maker's better-than-expected bookings for its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter offsets news the company is delaying the release of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI).
Starting with earnings. In the three months ended March 31, Take-Two said total net bookings decreased 3% year-over-year to $1.35 billion, which exceeded the high-end of its guidance range of $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion.
The bookings also beat analysts' expectations, which called for $1.3 billion, according to Reuters.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
However, Take-Two then lowered its bookings guidance for fiscal 2025 to reflect a delay of its GTA VI release until the fall of calendar 2025. The company now anticipates bookings of $5.55 billion to $5.65 billion, down from its previous estimate of "a little above $7 billion," Lainie Goldstein, chief financial officer of Take-Two Interactive, said in the earnings call.
"Looking ahead, we believe that our Company is poised to achieve new levels of success, and we expect to deliver sequential growth in net bookings for fiscal 2025, 2026, and 2027," Take-Take Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick said in a statement. "As we deliver our pipeline, we are confident that we will drive our scale, enhance our margins, and deliver industry-leading returns for our shareholders."
Where does Take-Two Interactive stock stand with analysts?
Analysts are generally upbeat toward the communication services stock. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average target price for TTWO stock is $175.21, representing implied upside of about 20% to current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is Buy.
Financial services firm Wedbush is unfazed by the delay of GTA VI, reiterating its Buy rating and $190 price target in a May 17 note.
“We kept our fiscal year 2026 estimates unchanged, with GTA VI launching in the December quarter instead of the September quarter in our model," Wedbush analyst Nick McKay says. The analyst expects the launch to drive quarterly sales of 25 million units, though adds that this could be a conservative estimate.
"We are encouraged by the firmer window for GTA VI, and expect Take-Two shares to react positively once gamers and investors alike learn additional details about the title, through features at game shows (perhaps in June) or additional trailers," McKay says.
Wedbush's $190 price target represents implied upside of nearly 30% to current levels.
Related Content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Reddit Stock Surges on OpenAI Deal: What You Need To Know
Reddit inked a partnership with OpenAI that will bring new artificial intelligence features to the social media platform.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Seven Habits for a Happy Retirement
happy retirement A long and happy retirement takes more than just money. Here are seven things happy retirees do – besides dutifully saving the money they’ll need to quit the 9-to-5 grind.
By Jacob Schroeder Published
-
Reddit Stock Surges on OpenAI Deal: What You Need To Know
Reddit inked a partnership with OpenAI that will bring new artificial intelligence features to the social media platform.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Flirts With 40K After Walmart Earnings
The 30-stock index briefly traded above the 40,000 mark as blue chip retail stock Walmart surged after earnings.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Cisco Stock Struggles Despite Earnings Beat, Strong Outlook
Cisco stock is lower Thursday even after the tech giant's beat-and-raise quarter. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Chubb Stock Jumps After Buffett's Berkshire Takes a Stake
Chubb stock is up on news Warren Buffett's holding company Berkshire Hathaway built a position in the insurance firm. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Walmart Stock Surges on Q1 Earnings Beat, Strong Outlook
Walmart stock is higher after beating first-quarter earnings expectations and issuing a strong outlook. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close at Record Highs After April CPI
Bulls stormed Wall Street today after a key inflation report showed consumer price growth cooled in April.
By Karee Venema Published
-
April CPI Report Offers Some Relief: What the Experts Are Saying About Inflation
CPI CPI moderated last month, boosting hopes for interest rate cuts coming sooner rather than later.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rise as Meme Stock Craze Continues
GameStop and several other highly shorted stocks surged again Tuesday, while Home Depot slipped after earnings.
By Karee Venema Published