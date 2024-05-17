Reddit Stock Surges on OpenAI Deal: What You Need To Know
Reddit inked a partnership with OpenAI that will bring new artificial intelligence features to the social media platform.
Reddit (RDDT) stock jumped more than 15% in early trading Friday after the social media platform announced a deal to license its data to artificial-intelligence (AI) research company and ChatGPT parent OpenAI.
The partnership will also allow Reddit to bring new AI-powered features to its users by building on OpenAI's platform. The ChatGPT owner, meanwhile, will become an advertising partner on RDDT's platform.
"Reddit has become one of the internet's largest open archives of authentic, relevant, and always up to date human conversations about anything and everything," Reddit co-founder and CEO Steve Huffman said in a statement. "Including it in ChatGPT upholds our belief in a connected internet, helps people find more of what they're looking for, and helps new audiences find community on Reddit."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
"We are thrilled to partner with Reddit to enhance ChatGPT with uniquely timely and relevant information, and to explore the possibilities to enrich the Reddit experience with AI-powered features," OpenAI chief operating officer Brad Lightcap said about the deal.
This is the second data-licensing agreement Reddit has made this year. In February, the company announced a similar deal with Google, which will bring $200 million in revenue to Reddit over three years, according to Needham analyst Laura Martin.
And Deutsche Bank analyst Benjamin Black thinks the OpenAI deal could increase Reddit's adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) by up to $54 million annually.
"By making Reddit content and communities easier to find, we're able to uphold our belief in the open internet while better serving current users and reaching new audiences," Reddit said in a February 22 statement.
Is Reddit stock a buy, sell or hold?
Analysts are generally positive toward Reddit stock. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the consensus recommendation among the 15 analysts following the stock that it tracks is a Buy.
However, analyst' price targets have struggled to keep up with RDDT's fast-and-furious run higher since its mid-March initial public offering (IPO). Indeed, shares are up 27% since then, including this week's 20% surge on the back of a short-lived meme stock rally. Currently, the average price target of $59.80 stands at a nearly 8% discount to current levels.
As such, other analysts could be poised to follow in Martin's footsteps, with the Needham analyst lifting her price target on RDDT stock to $63 from $55 earlier this month.
Along with that price-target hike, Martin added the communication services stock to her Conviction List after its strong earnings report, saying the company's impressive revenue and free cash flow growth, as well as its strong margin expansion are "indicative of RDDT's robust business model,” and added that she was “optimistic about RDDT's data licensing fees from 3rd party large language models."
Related Content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Seven Habits for a Happy Retirement
happy retirement A long and happy retirement takes more than just money. Here are seven things happy retirees do – besides dutifully saving the money they’ll need to quit the 9-to-5 grind.
By Jacob Schroeder Published
-
The Fight Against Cancer Enters a New Phase
The Kiplinger Letter Breakthrough treatments hold promise for patients and investors.
By Matthew Housiaux Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Flirts With 40K After Walmart Earnings
The 30-stock index briefly traded above the 40,000 mark as blue chip retail stock Walmart surged after earnings.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Cisco Stock Struggles Despite Earnings Beat, Strong Outlook
Cisco stock is lower Thursday even after the tech giant's beat-and-raise quarter. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Chubb Stock Jumps After Buffett's Berkshire Takes a Stake
Chubb stock is up on news Warren Buffett's holding company Berkshire Hathaway built a position in the insurance firm. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Walmart Stock Surges on Q1 Earnings Beat, Strong Outlook
Walmart stock is higher after beating first-quarter earnings expectations and issuing a strong outlook. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close at Record Highs After April CPI
Bulls stormed Wall Street today after a key inflation report showed consumer price growth cooled in April.
By Karee Venema Published
-
April CPI Report Offers Some Relief: What the Experts Are Saying About Inflation
CPI CPI moderated last month, boosting hopes for interest rate cuts coming sooner rather than later.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rise as Meme Stock Craze Continues
GameStop and several other highly shorted stocks surged again Tuesday, while Home Depot slipped after earnings.
By Karee Venema Published
-
How Does Activist Investing Impact Stocks?
Activist investing uses equity stakes in public companies to enact change. Here's how that can have an impact on stocks.
By Will Ashworth Published