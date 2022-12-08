Stock Market Today: Stocks Rally on Encouraging Jobs Data

A relatively quiet day on Wall Street resulted in a win for stocks as bargain hunters swooped in following a stretch of losses for the major market indexes. The recent spate of selling was sparked by worries that the Federal Reserve will keep hiking interest rates and hold them higher for longer as the U.S. economy continues to show signs of strength. However, this morning's weekly jobless claims data hinted that the Fed's aggressive policy could finally be starting to slow the labor market – and gave investors a much-needed silver lining of hope.

Specifically, data from the Labor Department showed weekly jobless claims rose slightly to 230,000 last week, which was in line with economists' estimates. Continuing claims increased by 62,000 to 1.67 million, or the most since February.

Sign up for Kiplinger's FREE Investing Weekly e-letter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, and other investing advice.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

"While initial jobless claims are still low, hiring is slowing sharply, translating to a much larger share of job-losers who continue to claim jobless benefits after their first week unemployed," says Bill Adams, chief economist for Comerica Bank. "Other data similarly point to slower hiring. The hires rate in October was its lowest since the pandemic struck the United States, and LinkedIn's Hiring Index fell 20.5% year-over-year in November."

The bad news on the labor front was good news for the equities market. The S&P 500 Index snapped its five-day losing streak, adding 0.8% to 3,963. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 1.1% to 11,082 and the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6% to 33,781.

The Best Energy ETFs to Buy

Not everything ended Thursday's session on a high note, however. Energy (-0.5%) was one of just two sectors that finished in the red (communication services (-0.2%) being the other), extending a recent bout of weakness over concerns of slowing global demand. Still, the sector has had a standout run in 2022 and remains up more than 50% for the year-to-date.

Following a year like this, what are the chances energy can repeat its success in 2023? While it's unlikely oil stocks will once again post the impressive gains they accumulated this year, there are certainly many catalysts that can keep the wind at their back – including the continued easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China.