Stock Market Today: Stocks Rally on Encouraging Jobs Data
Weekly jobless claims edged up last week, while continuing claims hit their highest level since February.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
A relatively quiet day on Wall Street resulted in a win for stocks as bargain hunters swooped in following a stretch of losses for the major market indexes. The recent spate of selling was sparked by worries that the Federal Reserve will keep hiking interest rates and hold them higher for longer as the U.S. economy continues to show signs of strength. However, this morning's weekly jobless claims data hinted that the Fed's aggressive policy could finally be starting to slow the labor market – and gave investors a much-needed silver lining of hope.
Specifically, data from the Labor Department showed weekly jobless claims rose slightly to 230,000 last week, which was in line with economists' estimates. Continuing claims increased by 62,000 to 1.67 million, or the most since February.
Sign up for Kiplinger's FREE Investing Weekly e-letter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, and other investing advice.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
"While initial jobless claims are still low, hiring is slowing sharply, translating to a much larger share of job-losers who continue to claim jobless benefits after their first week unemployed," says Bill Adams, chief economist for Comerica Bank. "Other data similarly point to slower hiring. The hires rate in October was its lowest since the pandemic struck the United States, and LinkedIn's Hiring Index fell 20.5% year-over-year in November."
The bad news on the labor front was good news for the equities market. The S&P 500 Index snapped its five-day losing streak, adding 0.8% to 3,963. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 1.1% to 11,082 and the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6% to 33,781.
The Best Energy ETFs to Buy
Not everything ended Thursday's session on a high note, however. Energy (-0.5%) was one of just two sectors that finished in the red (communication services (-0.2%) being the other), extending a recent bout of weakness over concerns of slowing global demand. Still, the sector has had a standout run in 2022 and remains up more than 50% for the year-to-date.
Following a year like this, what are the chances energy can repeat its success in 2023? While it's unlikely oil stocks will once again post the impressive gains they accumulated this year, there are certainly many catalysts that can keep the wind at their back – including the continued easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China.
And there are plenty around Wall Street who remain optimistic toward energy heading into the new year. "We see energy sector earnings easing from historically elevated levels yet holding up amid tight energy supply," says Carrie King, global deputy chief investment officer at BlackRock Fundamental Equities, adding that among cyclical sectors, her firm favors energy (and financials) in 2023. For those who believe there's still some gas left in the tank, check out these eight top energy ETFs to buy right now.
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is an investing editor and options expert at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
Amazon Prime Video Regains HBO Max
After a brief departure from Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max is back.
By Bob Niedt • Published
-
You Can Tip Your Amazon Driver Through Alexa. It Won’t Cost You a Dime
Amazon is rolling out a service that will reward its drivers and customers won't pay a dime...
By Bob Niedt • Published
-
Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Extends Losing Streak
The broad market index has now closed lower for five straight sessions.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Stay Shaky Amid Fed Uncertainty
The energy sector was a notable decliner as U.S. crude futures slumped to their lowest close of the year.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Spiral After Strong Data Sparks Fed Fears
Data on the services sector and factory activity came in stronger than expected, pointing to a resilient U.S. economy.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Stabilize After Jobs Report Jolt
The November jobs report blew past expectations, sending the markets sharply lower at the open.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Kiplinger's Weekly Earnings Calendar (Dec. 5-9)
stocks Check out our earnings calendar for the upcoming week, as well as our previews of the more noteworthy reports.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Markets Start December Looking for Direction
Mixed economic signals led to a mixed close for the major indexes in a seesaw session on Thursday.
By Dan Burrows • Published
-
Stock Market Trading Hours: What Time Is the Stock Market Open Today?
Markets When does the market open? True, the stock market does have regular hours, but trading doesn't stop when the major exchanges close.
By Michael DeSenne • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Powell Speech Sparks Massive Stock Rally
The Fed chair suggested smaller rate hikes are likely going forward, but cautioned that inflation is still too high.
By Karee Venema • Published