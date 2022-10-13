Stock Market Today: Stocks Brush Off Hot CPI Update in Major Reversal
The major indexes were staring at steep losses to start the day, but finished the session with notable gains.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
Stocks initially sold off Thursday after the latest consumer price index (CPI) showed inflation remained stubbornly high in September, before embarking on a massive rebound to end the day with impressive gains.
The Labor Department this morning said consumer prices ran hotter-than-expected last month – with many experts saying this all but guarantees the Federal Reserve issues another substantial rate hike at its November meeting. The Dow and S&P 500 were off roughly 2% at their session lows, while the Nasdaq was down 3%.
But by lunchtime, all three indexes were in positive territory – and they continued climbing from there. "Today's market reversal was a head-scratcher," says Edward Moya, senior market strategist at currency data provider OANDA. "Despite a hot inflation report, U.S. equities turned positive, as some investors are convinced core inflation will soon start trending lower." Moya adds that the rally "probably got a boost from short covering as well, but given the path for rates is higher, this market reversal won't last long."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Sign up for Kiplinger's FREE Investing Weekly e-letter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, and other investing advice.
Today, though, the buying lasted into the close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 2.8% to 30,038, while the S&P 500 Index (+2.6% at 3,669) and the Nasdaq Composite (+2.2% at 10,649) easily snapped their lengthy losing streaks.
The Best Energy ETFs to Buy
Investors should continue to expect high levels of inflation, at least in the near term. According to Kiplinger staff economist David Payne, inflation will likely end 2022 around 8% before easing back in 2023.
José Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers, says that one contributing factor to higher inflation will be rising energy prices, which jumped recently following a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) to cut oil output by 2 million barrels per day. "If lower gasoline prices haven't produced satisfying inflation readings in August and September, how damaging might they be in October?" Torres asks. "A challenging winter ahead for Europe and the possibility of the relaxation of Chinese lockdowns may drive additional energy demands and propel prices further."
If that's the case, oil stocks and energy exchange-traded funds (ETFs) might get a lift as well. Here, we explore nine energy ETFs that could help investors leverage gains in oil and gas prices.
-
-
What Is Passive Investing?
Instead of trying to beat the stock indexes, track them instead.
By Kiplinger Staff • Published
-
Let It Snow: Amazon Prime Day II a Rousing Success (Says Amazon)
The online retailer’s Prime Early Access Sale sold more than 100 million items in the two-day event designed to kick-start the 2022 holiday shopping season – very early.
By Bob Niedt • Published
-
65 Best Dividend Stocks You Can Count On in 2022
dividend stocks Yield isn't everything when it comes to finding the best dividend stocks. Income investors know there's no substitute for regular dividend increases over the long haul.
By Dan Burrows • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower After Inflation Data, Fed Minutes
Today's loss extended lengthy losing streaks for the Nasdaq and the S&P 500.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq, S&P 500 Fall Again as Treasury Yields Rise
Newly upgraded Amgen (AMGN) kept the Dow's head above water.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall for Fourth Consecutive Session
The path of least resistance remained lower for equities amid rate-hike worries and recession jitters.
By Dan Burrows • Last updated
-
Stock Market Today: Jobs Data Delivers Blow to Stocks
The September jobs report confirmed the economy has more slowing to do before the Fed can stop hiking rates.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Kiplinger's Weekly Earnings Calendar (Oct. 10-14)
stocks Check out our earnings calendar for the upcoming week.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Slide Ahead of September Jobs Report
Higher-than-expected initial jobless claims gave stocks an early boost, but they ran out of steam as the day wore on.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Lower After Roller-Coaster Session
The major market indexes were all trading sharply lower after this morning's economic data, but came off their session lows by the close.
By Karee Venema • Published