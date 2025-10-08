S&P 500 Hits New Highs as Rally Resumes: Stock Market Today
Tech stocks were the biggest gainers on Wall Street today, with Nvidia and Dell making notable moves.
Stocks resumed their uptrend Wednesday as a rally in the technology sector offset any worries over the ongoing government shutdown. Nvidia (NVDA, +2.2%) was in focus after commentary from CEO Jensen Huang lifted the collective artificial intelligence (AI) spirits.
Speaking to CNBC, Huang said that "demand of computing has gone up substantially" in the past six months. He added that demand for Blackwell, the company's most advanced AI chip, "is really, really high."
Huang also said that Nvidia is involved in the latest funding round for Elon Musk's AI startup and that he's "super excited" about it. "Almost everything that Elon is part of, you really want to be part of as well," the CEO added.
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
According to Bloomberg, Nvidia is set to invest $2 billion in xAI as it looks to raise $20 billion in capital.
On Tuesday, reports that Oracle (ORCL, +1.6%) is losing money on rentals of Nvidia's Blackwell chips caused the main indexes to close in the red.
Today, however, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 1.1% to 23,043 and the broader S&P 500 added 0.6% to 6,753 – new record closing highs – while the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average finished fractionally lower at 46,6011.
Dell soars on a major dividend commitment
Elsewhere in the tech space, Dell Technologies (DELL) popped 9.0% after the PC maker and technology solutions specialist unveiled updated financial targets on Tuesday.
The company now expects annual revenue growth of 7% to 9%, up from its previous target of 3% to 4%. It also anticipates annual earnings-per-share growth of 15% or better, an improvement over its prior forecast of 8% or better.
As for its dividend, the company committed to growing its payout by 10% or more annually through fiscal 2030 – extending its time frame by two years.
"Customers are hungry for AI and the compute, storage and networking we provide to deploy intelligence at scale," said chairman and CEO Michael Dell in the company's press release. "We're successfully translating that demand into growth and strong cash flow that we've largely returned to shareholders."
Dell's upwardly revised targets reflect "continued upward revisions in AI investment across the industry" and aim "to increase its overall PC and Storage market share," says Susquehanna International Group analyst Mehdi Hosseini.
The analyst adds that "DELL views AI as a key growth driver, contributing to revenue, cash flow, and $14.5 billion in shareholder returns, which represents 97% of adjusted free cash flow since the program's inception."
Fed officials split on rate cuts, minutes show
In economic news, Wall Street parsed through the minutes from the September Fed meeting to see where central bank officials stood on rate cuts.
Last month, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) lowered the federal funds rate by a quarter-percentage point – its first cut of the year – on concerns over a weakening labor market.
"Almost all" FOMC members supported a quarter-point rate cut at this meeting, according to the minutes, while "around half expected an additional cut at the October meeting."
The FOMC minutes showed that committee members were split on whether there should be a total of two or three rate cuts this year.
Even with the government shutdown, which has delayed key economic data the Federal Reserve uses in its decision-making, CME Group FedWatch shows that futures traders are pricing in a 93% chance the central bank cuts rates by a quarter-percentage point at its meeting later this month.
The odds of another rate cut in December are currently at 78%.
For those wondering, the next Fed meeting, slated for October 28-29, will still go on as scheduled even if the shutdown continues through the end of the month. The Fed is an independent agency and is not impacted by the lapse in funding.
Related content
- Earnings Calendar and Analysis for This Week (October 6-10)
- How to Invest for Fall Rate Cuts by the Fed
- Should You Buy Gold as It Tops $4,000? Here's What the Experts Say
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at a local investment research firm. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
The Shutdown Standoff Is Heading for Its Next Big Test
A key mid-October deadline could intensify the shutdown fight in Washington, and the fallout could soon hit workers and your wallet.
-
Should You Buy Gold as It Tops $4,000? Here's What the Experts Say
Rate cuts, a weak dollar and macro uncertainty have helped create a "perfect storm" for gold this year. Should investors add exposure or is it too late to buy?
-
Should You Buy Gold as It Tops $4,000? Here's What the Experts Say
Rate cuts, a weak dollar and macro uncertainty have helped create a "perfect storm" for gold this year. Should investors add exposure or is it too late to buy?
-
Preferred Bank Stocks: The Investment Retirees (and Others) May Be Missing Out On
Most large banks issue preferred stocks that pay out fixed dividends, often with higher yields than bonds. Should you make room for them in your portfolio?
-
Don't Let Your Equity Compensation Trip You Up: A Financial Expert's Guide
Stock options, RSUs and other executive perks can come with some serious strings attached. To avoid a nasty tax surprise, you need a plan.
-
Rally Fades on Mixed AI Revolution News: Stock Market Today
All three main U.S. equity indexes opened higher but closed lower as a seven-session winning streak for the S&P 500 came to an end.
-
The Spendthrift Trap: Here's One Way to Protect Your Legacy From an Irresponsible Heir
A spendthrift clause in an estate plan can protect an inheritance from a financially irresponsible child's debts and poor decisions.
-
Adapting to AI's Evolving Landscape: A Survival Guide for Businesses
Like it or not, AI is here to stay, and opting out could be disastrous for your organization. Instead, focus on what you can control and be flexible, as AI is still evolving.
-
S&P, Nasdaq Hit New Highs: Stock Market Today
A late-day rally wasn't enough to lift the Dow into the green as its six-session winning streak came to an end.
-
AMD Stock Surges on OpenAI Deal
Advanced Micro Devices could see tens of billions of dollars in new revenue from the ChatGPT maker as the AI infrastructure buildout accelerates.