Procter & Gamble Revenue Declines Despite More Price Hikes
Procter & Gamble stock is lower Tuesday after the consumer products giant reported lower-than-expected revenue in its fiscal Q4.
Procter & Gamble (PG) stock is trading notably lower Tuesday after the consumer products giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings results that were mixed compared with analysts' expectations.
In the three months ended June 30, P&G's revenue declined 0.1% year-over-year to $20.5 billion due to a 2% unfavorable foreign exchange impact. This offset a 1% rise in volume and a 1% increase in prices. The company said its earnings per share (EPS) improved 2.2% from the year-ago period to $1.40.
"Fiscal year 2024 was another year of strong results for P&G," said Procter & Gamble CEO Jon Moeller in a statement. "The team met or exceeded our going-in plans for organic sales growth, core EPS growth, cash generation and cash returned to shareowners in a challenging economic and geopolitical environment."
Wall Street, meanwhile, was anticipating revenue of $20.7 billion and earnings of $1.37 per share, according to Yahoo Finance.
"As we look forward to fiscal 2025, we expect to deliver strong organic sales growth, EPS growth and free cash flow productivity – each in-line with our long-term growth algorithm," Moeller said.
For fiscal 2025, Procter & Gamble is targeting revenue growth in the range of 2% to 4%. It expects earnings per share to arrive between $6.91 to $7.05, which is in-line with analysts' forecasts for 3% revenue growth and earnings of $6.97 per share.
Is Procter & Gamble stock a buy, sell or hold?
Heading into Tuesday's session, Procter & Gamble was one of the better-performing Dow Jones stocks this year, up 18.2% on a total return basis (price change plus dividends).
As a result, Wall Street is bullish on the blue chip stock. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for PG is $174.68, representing an upside of more than 9% from current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is Buy.
Speaking for the bulls is UBS Global Research analyst Peter Grom, who has a Buy rating on PG. While Grom did not expect the company's fiscal Q4 results to be a positive catalyst for the shares amid lagging top-line growth, he has "high conviction in P&G being able to deliver on-algorithm growth in fiscal 2025, which should drive continued outperformance in our view."
Grom has an above-average price target of $191 on Procter & Gamble.
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
