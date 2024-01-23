Netflix Earnings: What to Expect
Netflix earnings are due out after Tuesday's close and analysts are expecting another strong quarter of growth for the streaming giant.
Netflix (NFLX) is a key headliner of this week's busy earnings calendar, with the streaming giant set to report its fourth-quarter results after tonight's close.
The company beat on both the top- and bottom-lines in the third quarter, with year-over-year revenue growth of 7.8% and earnings growth of 20.3%. Netflix cited higher-than-expected member growth (average paid memberships were up 9% YoY) as a major catalyst for these strong results.
For the fourth quarter, the company forecasts revenue of $8.7 billion, an 11% increase from Q4 2023. This period will include the price hikes Netflix initiated following its Q3 results, when it lifted the costs for both its basic plan and premium plan in the U.S., U.K. and France. Netflix is also expecting fourth-quarter paid net additions to be similar to the third quarter, plus or minus a few million subscribers.
"Analysts are closely watching Netflix's subscriber growth, with expectations of exceeding the target of 8.75 million new subscribers," says the team at Toggle AI, an artificial intelligence market research firm. "The company's introduction of an ad-supported subscription tier has been a key factor" in this growth.
The shift to new revenue streams – including its ad-supported subscription tier – sets Netflix apart from other streaming platforms, says CFRA Research analyst Kenneth Leon. Additionally, the company's continued crackdown on password sharing will likely support revenue growth going forward.
Overall, Wall Street analysts expect NFLX to report fourth-quarter revenue of $8.7 billion. Earnings per share, meanwhile, are forecast to arrive at $2.22 vs the firm's year-ago earnings of 12 cents.
Should I buy Netflix stock?
The decision over whether or not to buy a stock is a personal one, dependent on your individual risk tolerance and investing goals.
However, Wall Street is overwhelmingly bullish on NFLX stock. Of the 50 analysts covering NFLX tracked by S&P Global Market Intelligence, 23 say it's a Strong Buy, six have it at Buy, 15 call it a Hold, two have it at Sell and one says it's a Strong Sell. This works out to a consensus Buy recommendation.
It's unsurprising to see so much optimism surrounding Netflix stock, given its impressive long-term strength. True, shares lost half their value in 2022 as investors fled riskier assets. Still, NFLX bounced back sharply in 2023, surging 65% – including a nearly 30% gain in Q4 alone. Additionally, the FAANG stock has generated an annual total return of 25.1% over the past 20 years vs 9.6% for the S&P 500.
The team at Toggle AI does warn that "Netflix stock generally tends to fall after an earnings beat." However, they add that "in contrast to this trend, the stock experienced an 18% increase in the week following the last quarter's earnings beat."
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is an investing editor and options expert at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
