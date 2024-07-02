May Job Openings Top Expectations: What to Know

Job openings in May were higher than economists expected, while April's number was revised lower. Here's what you need to know.

Orange "now hiring" sign in storefront window
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joey Solitro
By
published

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) released this morning by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) topped expectations and kicked off a busy week of jobs data.

The mid-morning report showed the number of job openings ticked slightly higher in May, to 8.1 million from 7.9 million in April. The April number was revised lower by 140,000 from its initial release last month. The data also revealed that the job openings rate ticked higher to 4.9% in May from 4.8% in April. 

Contributor

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

